Quantcast
Connect with us

Evangelicals’ top excuse for backing Trump torn to shreds in scathing NYT column

Published

1 min ago

on

Evangelical Christians say they feel under siege and want a purported “street fighter” like President Donald Trump to protect them from the onslaught of secular liberalism.

This worldview was given voice recently by Attorney General Bill Barr, who delivered a speech at Notre Dame in which he accused liberals of promoting “the unbridled pursuit of personal appetites at the expense of the common good” and bemoaned “the campaign to destroy the traditional moral order.”

ADVERTISEMENT

New York Times columnist Thomas Esdall has written a scathing rebuttal to Barr and other Christian conservatives in which he not only skewers their hypocrisy for standing by Trump, but also for being wrong on the substance of their charges.

“It is the well-educated, often secular liberal elites so detested by social conservatives who are reviving the traditional two-parent family, with declining divorce rates and a commitment to combine forces to invest in their children,” he argues.

Edsall also notes that while secular liberals have increasingly been building more stable families, conservative blue-collar white families have been the ones that have been increasingly distressed.

“The white working class — the segment of the population with the weakest ties to, if not outright animosity toward, liberalism, feminism and other liberation movements — has, in recent years, experienced the strongest trends toward social decay,” he writes.

And the cause of this isn’t the influence of cultural liberalism, Edsall believes, but the decline in employment stability and wage growth for workers who lack college degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump was booed because she’s ‘married to a criminal who’s destroying democracy’: Rob Reiner

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

On Tuesday, actor and director Rob Reiner tweeted that First Lady Melania Trump had earned the boos from her teenage audience while at a Baltimore high school for an opioid event — because she is "married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy."

Don’t think I’ve ever heard of a First Lady being booed. But when you’re married to a Criminal who’s destroying Democracy, it comes with the territory.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 26, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Psychiatry professor calls for a ‘full neurological workup’ after Trump touts record ‘sock rocket’ at rally

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

A psychiatry professor is sounding the alarm about President Donald Trump's slurred speech, most recently after he touted a record "sock rocket" during his campaign rally in Florida Tuesday.

Seth Davin Norrholm, an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Emory University School of Medicine, is arguing that the president should undergo a full neurological examination after yet another video showed him slurring his words in public.

The latest video shows Trump telling rallygoers, "You know we just set another sock rocket... you saw that, right? The stock market!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has surrounded himself with new yes men who have no problem destroying the constitution: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 27, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post editorial board published a scathing indictment of President Donald Trump's "second act" of Cabinet officials.

"The Trump presidency has entered a dangerous new phase," wrote the board. "Administration officials who had some scruples have given way to men (yes, only men) whose first priority seems to be retaining their jobs. Because the chief requirement for that is personal loyalty to the president, who has shown himself to be without scruple, decency or respect for the Constitution, the result is the progressive erosion of core institutions."

Continue Reading
 
 