Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving evangelical leaders are only speaking for ‘flatlining’ white Christians whose worldview is dying: religious scholar

Published

1 min ago

on

Addressing recent comments by supporters of Donald Trump who maintain that the three-time divorced, the non-church-going president is the “chosen one,” MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude stated with some certainty the assertion is “nonsense,” and that Trump’s evangelical enablers are speaking for a dying faction of white rightwing Christianity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, Glaude — who chairs the Department of African American Studies at Princeton — said, “This is dangerous in so far as when you try to yolk politics to God talk, you’re trying to sacralize politics. You’re trying to insulate that from criticism because you’re taking it out of human doing and you’re saying that God sanctioned what you’re doing. whether or not you’re Donald Trump or Martin Luther King Jr.”

After explaining that he’s a religious scholar, Glaude was asked about recent comments made by evangelist Franklin Graham that “the impeachment fight is a spiritual battle.”

“Yeah, to hear Franklin Graham or Paula White is to, in some ways hear the voices of a particular segment of white Christianity that I think has flatlined,” he explained. “It’s not growing in terms of its demographics. you look at the arguments within Liberty University itself. We see these folks desperately clinging to Donald Trump because I think the writing is on the wall'”

“Even young evangelicals,” host Ruhle suggested.

“We saw those debates at Liberty itself,” Glaude continued. “So part of what we have to kind of wrap our mind around, Stephanie, is this: white Christianity has always been in some ways the adjective overturning the noun. The church right next to the slave auction block. Preachers and ministers leading mobs to destroy communities in Wilmington and Tulsa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a way in which people have reconciled the gospel with evil, to justify their practices with the gospel,” he elaborated. “What we’re seeing from the mouths of folks like Franklin Graham and Paula White and others is the use of the gospel to justify their wanton and craven desire to walk the corridors of power.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial

Published

50 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women's suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn't done "a long time ago," and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:

"I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."

President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa

— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hammered by ex-ambassador for ‘horrific’ plan to use war criminals as campaign surrogates

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, former Ambassador Christopher Hill was both stunned and horrified by a report that Donald Trump would like to use pardoned war criminals Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn, or Edward Gallagher as featured speakers at his 2020 rallies or, as the Daily Beast reports, "even have a moment on stage at his renomination convention in Charlotte next year."

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, Hill who has served as ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea, expressed his disgust.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Startling timeline outlines Devin Nunes’ shady campaign to dig up dirt on Biden

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2019

By

Just how involved was Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) in helping Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's smear campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden?

A new timeline created by Ryan Goodman and Viola Gienger of Just Security shows that the California congressman appears to have been a central figure in the whole plot, as he started meeting with Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas in late 2018.

Shortly after talking with Parnas, Nunes and a group of his aides traveled to Vienna in late November 2018 for a meeting with former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Victor Shokin, in which Nunes allegedly pressed the former top prosecutor to dig up any dirt he could on the Bidens.

Continue Reading
 
 