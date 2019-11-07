Even Bill Barr refused to publicly state Trump did not break any law by extorting Ukraine in quid pro quo scheme

President Donald Trump tried to get his devoted Attorney General Bill Barr to make an announcement that the Commander-in-Chief broke no laws when he extorted the president of Ukraine in a quid pro quo scheme to further his political career.

Trump wanted Barr to hold a news conference absolving the president of any possible charges, The Washington Post reports.

While Trump reportedly did not ask Barr directly, he made it known, as he often does, and “has mentioned Barr’s declination to associates in recent weeks, saying he wished Barr would have held the news conference, Trump advisers say.”

Barr has stuck his neck out and even falsely reported details, such as his four-page letter supposedly summarizing the Mueller report. His “summary” was false.

It is not known why Barr refused to do the president’s bidding this time.

