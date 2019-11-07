Even The View’s commercial breaks spun out of control during Donald Trump Jr appearance

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg had to quiet the audience during break on the talk show’s highly contentious 5,000th episode.

Goldberg finally pulled the plug on Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Kimberly Giulfoyle after yet another shout-filled segment, but the host had to ask the audience to stay out of the discussions that were already marred by crosstalk, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

“The booing is f*cking us up,” Goldberg told audience during a commercial break. “It’s messing with everyone’s mic. You can grimace and all that. All we hear is booing.”

Goldberg asked the studio audience to quiet down following a heated first segment.

The newspaper sent a reporter who sat in the audience and took notes.

The front rows appeared to be filled mostly with Trump supporters, and one man wearing a Trump hat asked, “Who killed (Jeffrey) Epstein?” during a break, and another audience member slammed Goldberg about a comment she made more than 10 years ago defending film director Roman Polanski.

Trump Jr. referred to that remark later during one segment, when he somewhat misleadingly claimed that Joy Behar had admitted to wearing blackface in the past.

The president’s son tweeted out a video of Behar’s comments, from a 2016 episode, moments after Goldberg pulled the plug on his appearance — and about two minutes after Trump Jr. had complained about political correctness and cancel culture.