Quantcast
Connect with us

Every Republican for himself: McConnell told senators in closed door meeting to come up with their own Trump defense

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report at HuffPost, Republican lawmakers, left without guidance by the White House on how to push back at the House impeachment hearings being conducted by the Democratic-led House, are being forced to come up with their own defense of embattled President Donald Trump.

With reports that the White House is the scene of a pitched battle over a which plan to use to fight the Democrats, Senate Republicans are floundering when confronted by the press on how they feel about impeachment hearings that could lead to them to have to vote on whether to force Trump from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, “Republicans have no unified argument in the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, in large part because they can’t agree on how best to defend the president — or for some, if they should.”

Noting, “it’s every Republican for himself or herself,” the report goes on to add, “The result is a mishmash of GOP commentary spilling from Capitol Hill that may shield lawmakers, for now, from risky political choices, but leaves them with a disjointed defense of Trump as impeachment hearings push into the public realm this coming week.”

According to the report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) recently convened a closed-door meeting, complete with a PowerPoint presentation, to explain how impeachment works, but left it to his GOP colleagues to fashion their own Trump defenses.

“McConnell told Republican senators their best bet was to calibrate their own message about the impeachment inquiry to fit their political situation, according to two people familiar with the private meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door session,” HuffPost reports. “But when it came time to broach what Republicans should say about impeachment, McConnell showed a preference for saying as little about it as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to veteran GOP strategist Alex Conant, the lack of a unified message could prove to be disastrous for a party facing what is expected to be a contentious and high-turnout election in 2020.

“It’s not good. Normally you want to establish the facts, get them out on their own terms, and build a message around that strategy. They’re not doing any of that,” Conant explained. “It’s hard to rally people to your side without a coherent and sustainable message.”

Democratic strategist Jim Manley said Republicans should proceed at their own peril, warning, “Most of these folks have got to know that what the president’s doing is wrong, but they’ve made a cold-hearted, political decision right now it’s best to stick with the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Roman Polanski weighing legal response after latest rape claim

Published

29 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Roman Polanski may sue the French newspaper that published accusations he raped a former actress in the 1970s, his lawyer said Sunday, as he comes under renewed fire over the latest claim of sexual assault to emerge against the Oscar-winning director in recent years.

France's author and director guild could meet soon on whether to exclude the French-Polish star, its vice-president told Le Parisien newspaper, which published the allegations Friday.

Valentine Monnier, a photographer and former actress, recounted an "extremely violent" assault and rape by Polanski at his chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad in 1975, when she was 18.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A nightmare scenario’ for Republicans: GOP panicking as voters increasingly abandon party in the Trump era

Published

57 mins ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

A Washington Post report on this past week's election in Virginia pointed out that the Republican Party is grappling with how to stem the flow of previously reliable voters who are turning their backs on them and either voting for Democrats or straying home and sitting out elections.

As the report notes, "A GOP candidate hasn’t won statewide office in Virginia since 2009. On Tuesday, Democrats gained majorities in both houses of the General Assembly for the first time in a generation; the House of Delegates swung from a 66-34 Republican edge in 2017 to a 55-45 Democratic advantage for next year’s session."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trundling into trouble: Singapore targets e-scooters after accidents

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 10, 2019

By

Tiny Singapore had embraced electric scooters in a big way, but deaths and fires linked to the two-wheelers have prompted authorities to introduce tough rules that could put a brake on their runaway success.

The contraptions have popped up in cities worldwide but pedestrians in many places have come to see the silent machines as menaces, and authorities have been scrambling to regulate them.

Tens of thousands flooded Singapore, becoming particularly popular among commuters and workers delivering food, but apartment fires blamed on charging devices and the death of an elderly cyclist after a September collision stoked public anger.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image