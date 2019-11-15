‘Everyone he touches gets tainted’: CNN panel astonished by number of criminally convicted Trump allies

A CNN panel on Friday stood in awe at the number of President Donald Trump’s allies who have been convicted of crimes ever since his election in 2016.

During a panel discussion about Trump ally Roger Stone’s conviction on seven criminal counts that included witness intimidation, perjury, and obstruction of justice, CNN host Anderson Cooper said it was astonishing how many of the people who helped the president get elected have wound up in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In your own life, how many people are you close to in your orbit who have been convicted of crimes?” Cooper asked and then listed off former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, and former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

CNN’s John King then said that Stone’s conviction has to be worrisome for any other Trump allies who are thinking of taking a bullet for the president during the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

“One of the conversations among Republicans in this town is, ‘Everyone he touches gets tainted,'” King said. “He manages to fly above it somehow, but if you get close, it’s Icarus — how close to the sun are you going to get?”

Watch the video below.