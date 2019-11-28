Quantcast
Ex-GOP lawmaker drops an expletive on CNN while ripping into Trump’s fake ‘war on Thanksgiving’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Appearing on CNN, former Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh had little good to say about Donald Trump on Thanksgiving morning, saying voters are getting tired of his act and may be letting their representatives know that impeachment should be on the table.

Along the way, the former House member from Illinois hammered the president for pushing a bogus story about a “war on Thanksgiving” and ending up swearing on live TV.

Speaking with “New Day” host John Berman, Walsh — who is opposing Trump for the GOP nomination — brought up the president’s fictitious story about Thanksgiving at a recent rally in Florida.

“I got into this race, John, because Donald Trump is unfit,” Walsh explained. “He’s a danger to this country, he cannot tell the truth. He cannot place the country’s interest ahead of his own.”

“It may be harder for me to get on TV because all everybody wants to do is talk about impeachment, but I go into Iowa and I go into New Hampshire and there are issues that voters care about. and they’re tired of the Trump reality show — they really are,” he continued.

Addressing Trump’s Florida rally, Walsh lit into Trump once again.

“You know Trump stood in front of voters this week and made up a war on Thanksgiving,” Walsh stated. “We have a president of the United States who, pardon my language, literally makes shit up. When you talk to Republican voters, they’re tired of this crap. I have Republican voters tell me they don’t want to go through for more years of this.”

Watch below:

