Ex-NSC official accuses Sondland of working to promote Trump’s interests: ‘His mandate from the president was to go make deals’

Published

3 hours ago

on

According to a report from the Washington Post, a former White House national security aide told House investigators that Gordon Sondland was instructed to “go make deals” by Donald Trump in the diplomat’s capacity as ambassador to the European Union.

In closed-door testimony, Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council, told House investigators that Sondland was in constant contact with the president.

The post reports Sondland, “testified that between July 16 and Sept. 11, he understood that Sondland had spoken to Trump about half a dozen times, according to a transcript of his sworn Oct. 31 deposition released by House committees Saturday.”

Additionally, Morrison stated, “His [Sondland’s] mandate from the president was to go make deals.”

“According to Morrison, who spoke to Sondland directly after his conversation with [top aide to Zelensky, Andriy] Yermak, Sondland ‘told me that in his — that what he communicated was that he believed the — what could help them move the aid was if the prosecutor general would go to the mic and announce that he was opening the Burisma investigation.’”

GOP lawmaker goes on extended rant about Schiff to duck Tapper questions about Trump intimidating witnesses

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

On Sunday morning House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Mike Murphy (R-OH) attempted to blow off questions by CNN's Jake Tapper over whether President Donald Trump was trying to intimidate former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch with a tweet during her testimony, choosing instead to attack committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for wanting to impeach the president.

Following a long interview where the State of the Union host had to correct the Ohio Republican's assertions multiple times -- with Tapper once flatly stating "That's not true" -- the CNN host asked about Trump's tweets that were immediately characterized as witness intimidation.

We’re watching the same impeachment hearings, but seeing vastly different TV shows

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

Are we watching the same show?” Let me tell you, critics love this timeworn retort from readers or other media types who disagree with something they’ve said or written about a favorite episode or series.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Opinions are singular and can be based on observation, structural minutiae, or simple gut feeling. They’re neither right nor wrong, unless some element of that opinion is related to a false premise. Or, and this seems to be more likely to be the case now than ever, unless the person declaring that your opinion is incorrect – not debatable, simply wrong – is utterly convinced they, themselves, are right. Nothing can persuade them otherwise.

Iowans flocked to Trump in 2016. He betrayed them

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2019

By

There has been no escape this week from the mainstream media’s wall-to-wall Trump impeachment drama. Yet while the media’s fixation on the Beltway crime wave makes for good television (and newsprint), there is scant attention being paid to the continuing slide of the economic circumstances of tens of millions of American families.

This article first appeared in Salon.

