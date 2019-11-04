Ex-pastor warns Trump embrace will destroy evangelical Christianity: ‘I don’t think it’s going to end well’

A former fundamentalist pastor called out the evangelical movement he left behind, saying their political support for President Donald Trump was unforgivable.

Joshua Harris, a former megachurch pastor and author of a bestselling book that advocated premarital celibacy, said the evangelical movement’s embrace of Trump was “incredibly damaging to the Gospel, and to the church,” reported Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it’s going to end well,” Harris told the website. “You look back at the Old Testament and the relationship between the prophets and really bad leaders and kings, and oftentimes it was, it’s not something you unwind because it’s, it’s actually in the scriptures presented as God’s judgment on the false religion of the day.

“This is the leader that you want and maybe deserve,” he added. “That represents a lot of who you are.”