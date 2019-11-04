Ex-pastor warns Trump embrace will destroy evangelical Christianity: ‘I don’t think it’s going to end well’
A former fundamentalist pastor called out the evangelical movement he left behind, saying their political support for President Donald Trump was unforgivable.
Joshua Harris, a former megachurch pastor and author of a bestselling book that advocated premarital celibacy, said the evangelical movement’s embrace of Trump was “incredibly damaging to the Gospel, and to the church,” reported Axios.
“I don’t think it’s going to end well,” Harris told the website. “You look back at the Old Testament and the relationship between the prophets and really bad leaders and kings, and oftentimes it was, it’s not something you unwind because it’s, it’s actually in the scriptures presented as God’s judgment on the false religion of the day.
“This is the leader that you want and maybe deserve,” he added. “That represents a lot of who you are.”
How one employer stuck a new mom with a $898,984 bill for her premature baby
Dignity Health said its employee, an ER nurse, failed to meet the deadline to add her premature newborn to its health plan, so she was responsible for the medical bills. It rejected her appeals for a year until ProPublica called.
Lauren Bard opened the hospital bill this month and her body went numb. In bold block letters it said, “AMOUNT DUE: $898,984.57.”
Iran marks 1979 embassy siege with anti-US fervor
With anti-American slogans and effigies mocking President Donald Trump, thousands rallied outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Monday to mark the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis.
Amid renewed tensions with Washington, state television showed rallies taking place in several other cities four decades after revolutionary students stormed the diplomatic mission -- an event that still strains ties today.
"They will continue their enmity against us. They are like a lethal scorpion whose nature is to have a poisonous sting," the head of the army, General Abdolrahim Mousavi, said in a speech at Tehran.
2020 Election
Democrats don’t have a candidate who would beat Trump in Texas today, poll finds
President Donald Trump would win head-to-head races with the top Democratic candidates right now, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
None of the top Democrats seeking the presidential nomination would beat President Donald Trump in Texas in an election held today — and neither would either of the Texas candidates in that race, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.
Joe Biden of Delaware, the former vice president, is running 7 percentage points behind Trump in Texas, as is U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont falls 5 percentage points short in a head-to-head with the president among Texas voters. And the two Texas candidates also lag behind Trump: former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso (who dropped out of the race Friday, after the poll was completed) by 6 percentage points, and former U.S. Housing Secretary and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro by 13 percentage points.