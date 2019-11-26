Ex-Trump adviser explains the ‘revolting’ reason GOP officials keep saying Trump was chosen by God
On CNN Tuesday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci broke down why Republicans like Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are suggesting that President Donald Trump was chosen by God.
“They’re signaling to the president that they’re ultra-loyal to him,” said Scaramucci. “Remember, you’ve got to go 13 for 12 with the president. You can’t go 7 for 8, because then they’ll start tweeting about you all kinds of nonsense. They need to signal to him that they’re 100 percent or 130 percent loyal to him. But they’re also signaling to the base that if the baton is going to get passed, they want to be the carrier of that baton. I don’t think that’s possible, by the way. It’s a personality cult. So once he leaves office, I think a lot of that base fractures.”
“The Trump effect doesn’t working on people other than Trump,” suggested anchor Alisyn Camerota.
“I don’t think so, no,” said Scaramucci.
“What’s interesting is we don’t see President Trump go to church as much as we have with all past presidents in recent memory, so why does that kind of language work on him?” said Camerota.
“So listen, I’m a Roman Catholic,” said Scaramucci. “I don’t — I can’t really speak for the evangelical community, but I think in general the evangelicals view the president as a sinner, and they view him as somebody that is out seeking redemption through the presidency. See that, and so this litany of sins that the president has had, they will — are willing to ignore. If you’re going to be political and cynical, you’ll say, well, they’re willing to ignore that because he’s prosecuting some of their ideas as it relates to social conservatism. That’s the combination of things. I mean, it’s a little revolting if you want me to be totally candid.”
“What’s revolting about it?” asked Camerota.
“I think there’s a disingenuousness to what politicians are saying about the president,” said Scaramucci. “I mean, down deep their objective, they’re smart people, both Governor Perry and Governor Haley in the past have said things about the president that I think are more congruent with reality than what they’re saying today. It’s a little bit disingenuous.”
‘Rudy was making a ton of money’: CNN panel digs into grand jury subpoena investigating Giuliani’s business
Reacting to news that investigators are taking a hard look at Rudy Giuliani’s consulting business, as well as donations made to America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC set up by his advisers and allies after his election, a CNN "New Day" panel dug into the latest legal problems facing the former New York City mayor.
CNN host John Berman kicked off the segment with a listing of the crimes Giuliani is being accused of.
"New questions this morning about Rudy Giuliani's potential legal exposure," Berman began. "CNN has reviewed a grand jury subpoena that indicates federal investigators are looking into Giuliani's personal and business relationships with two of his associates who are under criminal investigation."
WATCH: GOP strategist thoroughly destroyed on national TV after claiming Trump is ‘the chosen one’
Republican Alice Stewart was shut down on CNN after making the extraordinary claim that President Donald Trump is "the chosen one" and ordained by God.
CNN's Laura Coates played a clip of Energy Secretary Rick Perry made such a claim and asked Stewart, a former top advisor to Mike Huckabee and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for reaction.
"He's 100% correct," Stewart replied.
"Really?" Coats asked.
Stewart said God, not the Electoral College, had actually determined the last four presidents.
"I truly believe, as a Christian, this was God's divine choice at this time and this is what God wanted," she argued.
Trump adviser smacked down on CNN for attacking judge who ruled McGahn must testify
On Monday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Trump campaign adviser Jenna Ellis attacked the judge at the heart of the case forcing former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify — and was promptly shot down by both Chris Cuomo and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig.
"This wasn't a surprise at all, especially coming from this judge," said Ellis. "The White House has indicated of course they're going to appeal, and the Department of Justice will, so this is far from over. The precedent here is really what's important. When you start having White House counsel and people who should have privilege being able to talk to their clients in matters of national security, matters that are important to the executive branch, this is not part of congressional oversight. When you talk about precedent and constitutional law for the past 250 years, while it's not necessarily an absolute privilege, it should be very, very close ... the privilege between an attorney and their client, in this case the president, is very sacrosanct. To breach that, just for a witch hunt and a fishing expedition, is not the precedent we should be setting in this country."