Ex-Trump adviser explains the ‘revolting’ reason GOP officials keep saying Trump was chosen by God

On CNN Tuesday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci broke down why Republicans like Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are suggesting that President Donald Trump was chosen by God.

“They’re signaling to the president that they’re ultra-loyal to him,” said Scaramucci. “Remember, you’ve got to go 13 for 12 with the president. You can’t go 7 for 8, because then they’ll start tweeting about you all kinds of nonsense. They need to signal to him that they’re 100 percent or 130 percent loyal to him. But they’re also signaling to the base that if the baton is going to get passed, they want to be the carrier of that baton. I don’t think that’s possible, by the way. It’s a personality cult. So once he leaves office, I think a lot of that base fractures.”

“The Trump effect doesn’t working on people other than Trump,” suggested anchor Alisyn Camerota.

“I don’t think so, no,” said Scaramucci.

“What’s interesting is we don’t see President Trump go to church as much as we have with all past presidents in recent memory, so why does that kind of language work on him?” said Camerota.

“So listen, I’m a Roman Catholic,” said Scaramucci. “I don’t — I can’t really speak for the evangelical community, but I think in general the evangelicals view the president as a sinner, and they view him as somebody that is out seeking redemption through the presidency. See that, and so this litany of sins that the president has had, they will — are willing to ignore. If you’re going to be political and cynical, you’ll say, well, they’re willing to ignore that because he’s prosecuting some of their ideas as it relates to social conservatism. That’s the combination of things. I mean, it’s a little revolting if you want me to be totally candid.”

“What’s revolting about it?” asked Camerota.

“I think there’s a disingenuousness to what politicians are saying about the president,” said Scaramucci. “I mean, down deep their objective, they’re smart people, both Governor Perry and Governor Haley in the past have said things about the president that I think are more congruent with reality than what they’re saying today. It’s a little bit disingenuous.”

