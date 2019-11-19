Quantcast
Federal prosecutors will interview Ukraine gas company executive for probe into Rudy Giuliani

The Associated Press reported Tuesday afternoon that federal prosecutors are going to interview an executive working with a Ukraine state-owned gas company as part of their investigation into Rudy Giuliani.

While Giuliani was working to stir up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, he was also working on scoring cash from a lucrative deal with the gas company Naftogaz.

The AP said that a lawyer for Andrew Favorov has revealed that his client is slated to meet with the U.S. Justice Department.

“The Department of Justice has requested an interview,” lawyer Lanny Breuer said. “He has agreed and will voluntarily sit down with the government attorneys. At this time, it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

In October, the AP outed Giuliani for his sketchy business dealings at a time he was alleging others of the same.

“Their aims were profit, not politics,” the AP reported. “This circle of businessmen and Republican donors touted connections to Giuliani and Trump while trying to install new management at the top of Ukraine’s massive state gas company. Their plan was to then steer lucrative contracts to companies controlled by Trump allies, according to two people with knowledge of their plans.”

Read the full report from the AP.

