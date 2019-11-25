Feds eye ‘more than a half dozen potential charges’ against Rudy Giuliani: Wall Street Journal

A new batch of federal subpoenas uncovered by the Wall Street Journal shows that prosecutors are eyeing more than a half dozen possible criminal charges against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
According to the Journal, subpoenas issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office have been sent out to multiple people with ties to Giuliani and his associates, and they indicate investigators casting a wide net into the Trump attorney’s potential wrongdoing.
“Subpoenas described to The Wall Street Journal listed more than a half dozen potential charges under consideration,” the WSJ writes, before detailing the charges of “obstruction of justice, money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements to the federal government, serving as an agent of a foreign government without registering with the Justice Department, donating funds from foreign nationals, making contributions in the name of another person or allowing someone else to use one’s name to make a contribution, along with mail fraud and wire fraud.”
The potential charges against Giuliani stem from his work with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who served as the former New York mayor’s henchmen in his plot to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine. The two men were indicted last month on campaign finance charges that included allegedly funneling foreign money into American political campaigns.
