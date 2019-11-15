Feds now probing Giuliani’s links to Ukrainian natural gas projects – and if he profited from them

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman “pitched their new company, and plans for a Poland-to-Ukraine pipeline carrying U.S. natural gas, in meetings with Ukrainian officials and energy executives this year.”

This is the latest federal investigation launched into Giuliani’s dealings.

Federal authorities are also conducting a criminal investigation into the relationship between Giuliani and his two Ukrainian-born “henchmen” arrested last month night fleeing the country with one-way tickets to Vienna. Giuliani was scheduled to travel to Vienna also hours later, until the arrests.

Giuliani’s financial dealings with those same two associates who were indicted on campaign finance-related charges are under scrutiny by investigators as well.