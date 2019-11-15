Feds now probing Giuliani’s links to Ukrainian natural gas projects – and if he profited from them
Federal investigators are now probing the ties of the President’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, into Ukrainian energy projects, and if he stood to gain financially in a business venture headed by his two “henchmen” who are now in jail.
The two associates infamously aided Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in an attempt to assist President Donald Trump’s re-election efforts, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman “pitched their new company, and plans for a Poland-to-Ukraine pipeline carrying U.S. natural gas, in meetings with Ukrainian officials and energy executives this year.”
This is the latest federal investigation launched into Giuliani’s dealings.
Federal authorities are also conducting a criminal investigation into the relationship between Giuliani and his two Ukrainian-born “henchmen” arrested last month night fleeing the country with one-way tickets to Vienna. Giuliani was scheduled to travel to Vienna also hours later, until the arrests.
Giuliani’s financial dealings with those same two associates who were indicted on campaign finance-related charges are under scrutiny by investigators as well.
Feds now probing Giuliani’s links to Ukrainian natural gas projects – and if he profited from them
Federal investigators are now probing the ties of the President's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, into Ukrainian energy projects, and if he stood to gain financially in a business venture headed by his two "henchmen" who are now in jail.
The two associates infamously aided Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine to launch investigations into Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in an attempt to assist President Donald Trump's re-election efforts, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Fears grow on digital surveillance: US survey
Americans are increasingly fearful of monitoring of their online and offline activities, both by governments and private companies, a survey showed Friday.
The Pew Research Center report said more than 60 percent of US adults believe it is impossible to go about daily life without having personal information collected by companies or the government.
Most Americans are uneasy about how their data is collected and used: 79 percent said they are not comfortable about the handling of their information by private firms, and 69 percent said the same of the government.
Seven in 10 surveyed said they think their personal data is less secure than five years ago, while only six percent said it is more secure, the report found.
Breaking Banner
CNN legal analysts rip apart Jim Jordan’s ‘nonsensical’ defense of Trump witness intimidation
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig blasted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for arguing that President Donald Trump hadn't engaged in witness intimidation by tweeting attacks on a former ambassador as she testified against him in the impeachment inquiry.
Jordan argued the tweet can't be witness intimidation because Marie Yovanovitch wouldn't have known about the attack if Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) hadn't read it to her, but Honig said the GOP lawmaker's claim was ridiculous.
"His point is nonsensical," Honig said. "Of course, she was going to find out about a tweet that went out to 60 million people-plus. The law covers any way you look regarding timing."