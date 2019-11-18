Quantcast
Connect with us

Feds seek interviews with Ukraine’s state-run energy company as Giuliani probe heats up

Published

1 min ago

on

Federal prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are seeking to interview people who have knowledge of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s dealings with Naftogaz, which is Ukraine’s state-run oil-and-gas company.

CNN reports that prosecutors have reached out to multiple people with knowledge of Naftogaz in recent weeks, which the network says suggests “investigators have opened a line of inquiry into whether Giuliani and his associates sought to secure energy deals by asserting influence on the company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to CNN’s sources, Giuliani’s indicted henchmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, tried earlier this year to replace the CEO of Naftogaz with “someone who would be more beneficial to their own business interests.”

The two men run a company called Global Energy Producers that would presumably stand to benefit from a change in leadership at Naftogaz, and they were running this operation at the same time they were trying to push the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Dale Perry, an American energy consultant who works in Ukraine, tells CNN that Parnas and Fruman explicitly asked senior Naftogaz executive Andrew Favorov if he’d take over as CEO to help with their business dealings.

“They basically just flat out said to him, hey, to do the deals we want to do, we were not able to get through to your CEO, and we think that the business needs a new CEO,” Perry explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s fascist manifesto: Is this man the real threat to American democracy?

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The biggest moment in former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch's impeachment-hearing testimony on Friday was when House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told her that President Trump was attacking her on Twitter as she was speaking.

Trump's defenders came out in force, offering various explanations for his mob-like behavior. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, has been arguing that Trump was just testing the Ukrainians to see if they would fall into his trap and prove they were corrupt. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., using the abusive-husband excuse, insisted that it's Trump's political opponents who make him behave the way he does — they are "tormenting" him and should have just covered up his crimes for the good of the country. It's clear that the only thing they can settle on is the inane story that Trump prefers: He did absolutely nothing wrong and anyone who says otherwise is a partisan hack acting in bad faith.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Soledad O’Brien scorches media for failures covering Trump: ‘Quoting lies is a bad strategy!’

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Former CNN host Soledad O'Brien this week gave a scorching rebuke to what she says have been failures by the media in covering President Donald Trump.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, O'Brien argues that the American press simply isn't equipped to handle Trump's rampant and record-breaking dishonesty.

"What drives me more nutty than the president -- who I think is obviously a terrible human being in a lot of ways -- is the way in which the media does not know how to handle him,” she said. “Quoting people who are saying lies is a really bad strategy. When President Trump says the moon is made of cheese, well, it’s not."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump impeachment accelerates as the House prepares for 8 witnesses in 3 days this week

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Last week saw several crucial developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, including the public testimony of diplomats William Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch, and the private testimony of State Department official David Holmes.

But as Sam Brodey wrote for The Daily Beast, this week's schedule could be even more consequential, with eight witnesses scheduled to testify in a three-day period.

"Set to testify are several witnesses with firsthand knowledge of Trump’s July 25 call with President Zelensky, and their accounts will test Republicans’ central defense that the impeachment case is based on hearsay," wrote Brodey. "The public will also hear from several officials who are poised to fill in key gaps in the story of exactly how and why security aid to Ukraine was held up as Trump sought to secure promises from the new government."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image