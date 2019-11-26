Filmmaker warns Russia wants Ukraine on its knees
Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, receiving a human rights prize from the European Parliament, warned Tuesday against attempts to thaw ties with Russia.
Sentsov was held in a Russian jail for the first five years of a 20-year sentence for allegedly planning attacks in Moscow-occupied Crimea.
But he was released in a prisoner swap in September and is now based in Kiev and still a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin’s actions against Ukraine.
“We talk a lot about peace-building, about making peace with Russia, but I don’t believe what Putin says and I encourage you not to either,” he said.
Sentsov was in Strasbourg to formally receive his 2018 Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s annual human rights award.
“Russia is a lie, the Russians don’t want peace in the Donbas,” he said, referring to the eastern Ukraine region held by Russian-backed separatists.
Next month, French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a summit in Paris to try to advance peacemaking efforts.
In the medium term, Macron sees a cautious rapprochement with Putin’s Russia as a key early step to building Europe’s future security.
But Sentsov warned against naivety, saying of Russia “they want us to live on our knees, they want to direct European policy by their own means.”
“Every time you think of holding out a hand to Russia, remember the 13,000 Ukrainian dead,” he warned.
CNN
‘Disrespects everybody in uniform’: Ex-Navy Secretary buries Trump for celebrating war criminals
Ray Mabus, who served as United States Secretary of the Navy under former President Barack Obama, flattened President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his decision to pardon and then openly celebrate convicted war criminals.
During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Mabus said that letting convicted war criminals such as Clint Lorance off the hook sent a horrific signal to the rest of the military.
Fusion GPS founder bluntly destroys GOP myth the Steele report was part of a Democratic plot against Trump
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Fusion GPS co-founders Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch swiftly put to rest the Republican myth that the notorious "Steele dossier" was initiated by Democrats to destroy President Donald Trump.
Speaking with Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist and MSNBC regular Ken Dilanian, they got right to the point while promoting their book, "Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump."
"Glenn, Fusion GPS, the Steele dossier have become these buzz terms for the last three or four years," Geist began. "We heard them come up in the impeachment hearing in the open hearings. I want to go back to the beginning of who hired you during the campaign to look into then-candidate Donald Trump in 2015?"