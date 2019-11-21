Fiona Hill blasts Rudy Giuliani for blurting out ‘incendiary remarks’ on TV that came ‘back to haunt us’
Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified to Congress Thursday that what Rudy Giuliani was doing in Ukraine was dangerous to the United States and that she knew there would be consequences.
Staff counsel Daniel Goldman asked about who was involved in the conspiracy theories surrounding Ukraine. He asked about what John Bolton was saying about Giuliani and his “interest” in Ukraine.
“It was part of a conversation about the things that Mr. Giuliani was saying quite frequently in public,” Hill said. “We saw them often or saw him often on television making these statements and I had also already brought to Ambassador Bolton’s attention, the attacks, smear campaign against Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovitch and expressed great regret about how this was unfolding and, in fact, the shameful way in which Ambassador Yovanovitch was being smeared and attacked and I asked if there was anything we could do about it.”
She explained that Bolton looked “pained” and that his body language indicated there was nothing he could do about it. The assumption was that Giuliani’s actions were being coordinated at a much higher level than even Bolton.
“He said that Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everybody up,” Hill said.
“Did you understand what he meant by that?” Goldman asked.
“I did actually,” she said. Noting that it meant “what Mr. Giuliani was saying was explosive in any case, he was frequently on television, making quite incendiary remarks about everyone and was pushing views that would come back to haunt us. In fact, I think that’s where we are today.”
Watch the comments below:
Dr. Hill: What Mr. Giuliani was saying was explosive in any case, he was frequently on television, making quite incendiary remarks about everyone and was pushing views that would come back to haunt us. In fact, I think that's where we are today. pic.twitter.com/RrjURkFKPw
— Stand Up America (@StandUpAmerica) November 21, 2019
