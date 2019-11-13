Florida student president facing impeachment for handing over $50K for Donald Trump Jr speech

The student president at the University of Florida has been served with an impeachment resolution accusing him of misusing student fees to pay for a talk by Donald Trump Jr, reports the Washington Post.

According to the report, student body president Michael Murphy has been confronted by student senators over the fees based upon an email exchange Murphy had with a Trump campaign consultant discussing the appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The group of senators seeking Murphy’s impeachment argue that the Oct. 10 speaking engagement for Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, was funded with mandatory student fees in violation of rules banning the use of public students funds to support or oppose a ‘political party at any level.'” the reports states. “In the eyes of critics, Murphy’s correspondence with the Trump fundraising consultant ahead of the event bolsters their case that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s appearance was a campaign event.”

According to the resolution: “By using student fees to advance his own expressed political beliefs at the expense of the … Student Government writ large, Mr. Murphy not only endangered students marginalized by the speakers’ white nationalist supporters, but also abused his power to advance a particular political party at the expense of the students he should represent.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports, Murphy “received a formal resolution for his impeachment Tuesday afternoon, which was signed by more than 100 students and alumni. It was delivered to his on-campus office and sent to his UF email. Student senate president Emily Dunson, received a copy, too, in accordance with student government rules.”

“Adav Noti, senior director of the Campaign Legal Center and former legal counsel for the Federal Election Commission, said he couldn’t say whether Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle violated campaign laws while at UF, because ‘the line between campaigning and sort of promoting an agenda is not always crystal clear,” the Times reports.