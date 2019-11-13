Quantcast
Florida student president facing impeachment for handing over $50K for Donald Trump Jr speech

52 mins ago

The student president at the University of Florida has been served with an impeachment resolution accusing him of misusing student fees to pay for a talk by Donald Trump Jr, reports the Washington Post.

According to the report, student body president Michael Murphy has been confronted by student senators over the fees based upon an email exchange Murphy had with a Trump campaign consultant discussing the appearance.

“The group of senators seeking Murphy’s impeachment argue that the Oct. 10 speaking engagement for Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, his girlfriend, was funded with mandatory student fees in violation of rules banning the use of public students funds to support or oppose a ‘political party at any level.'” the reports states. “In the eyes of critics, Murphy’s correspondence with the Trump fundraising consultant ahead of the event bolsters their case that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s appearance was a campaign event.”

According to the resolution: “By using student fees to advance his own expressed political beliefs at the expense of the … Student Government writ large, Mr. Murphy not only endangered students marginalized by the speakers’ white nationalist supporters, but also abused his power to advance a particular political party at the expense of the students he should represent.”

The Tampa Bay Times reports, Murphy “received a formal resolution for his impeachment Tuesday afternoon, which was signed by more than 100 students and alumni. It was delivered to his on-campus office and sent to his UF email. Student senate president Emily Dunson, received a copy, too, in accordance with student government rules.”

“Adav Noti, senior director of the Campaign Legal Center and former legal counsel for the Federal Election Commission, said he couldn’t say whether Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle violated campaign laws while at UF, because ‘the line between campaigning and sort of promoting an agenda is not always crystal clear,” the Times reports.

George Conway to give live analysis of impeachment hearings on MSNBC

2 mins ago

November 13, 2019

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, will be giving analysis on President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings on one of the president's least favorite cable news networks.

MSNBC director of booking Jesse Rodriguez announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that Conway is joining "our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings" that are set to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

MSNBC EXCLUSIVE TODAY — George Conway joins our live special coverage of the impeachment hearings @MSNBC @gtconway3d

Rick Wilson claims Jim Jordan will take extreme measures to derail impeachment hearings

18 mins ago

November 13, 2019

On Wednesday, former GOP strategist and Never Trump commentator Rick Wilson warned that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) may have a plan to derail the public impeachment hearings by repeatedly blurting out the alleged name of the whistleblower who first detailed improprieties in President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky:

GOP aide tells me one plan discussed is for Gym Jordan and others to repeatedly use the whistleblower's name as one of several strategies to blow up the hearings and make the media report on his identity.

Trump reduced to panicky all-caps tweets and quoting Fox & Friends ahead of impeachment hearings

41 mins ago

November 13, 2019

President Donald Trump on Wednesday sent out a series of angry and panicky tweets in the hours leading up to the House of Representatives' first open impeachment hearings.

The president began his day by tweeting out supportive quotes from Wednesday's episode of "Fox & Friends" that all proclaimed the president's innocence.

"'Millions of Americans will see what a partisan sham this whole thing is.' Rush Limbaugh @foxandfriends," the president wrote. "The Democrats have stacked the deck against President Trump and the Republicans. They have leaked out everything. @SteveDoocy @foxandfriends."

