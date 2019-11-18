Fox News analyst blasts Pelosi for saying Trump should testify — then gets blindsided by Trump’s tweet 2 minutes later

Fox News legal analyst Andrew McCarthy on Monday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for saying President Donald Trump could testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. But just moments later, Trump himself said that he wanted to testify.

“It is not only zero chance it will happen, they know that it is inappropriate even to float that out,” McCarthy told Fox News host Bill Hemmer.

He said that the Founding Fathers were worried that impeachment would become politicized and that it could give Congress too much power to attack the president.

“They know they can’t call the president in to testify and when they say that he should come in to testify they know what they’re doing is wrong,” McCarthy added.

Trump then tweeted that he liked the idea of testifying in the House of Representatives.

“Back to the first question about testifying,” Hemmer said. “Here we go, live tweets — like the hearing on Friday. The president a moment ago said ‘Nancy Pelosi said I could do it in writing.’ I’m reading this now. ‘Even though I did nothing wrong and don’t like giving credibility to this no Due Process hoax. I like the idea and will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it.’”

“How do you receive that? Is that just words or is there more to it?” Hemmer asked McCarthy.

“I don’t know what to make of it. I don’t know what advice the president is [getting],” McCarthy replied.

“I would say this, if a president of the United States were ever to testify in a proceeding, it would need to be for his sake and for the sake of the office, a proceeding that was more like a court where you could be satisfied that there was an impartial fact finder. This thing that’s going on in the House right now is a very partisan proceeding that has no due process protections for the president. I think it would be a mistake for him to go into that.”

Watch video below: