Fox News’ Chris Wallace: ‘If you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today, you don’t have a pulse’

During a break in the testimony of former United States ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before a House committee holding impeachment hearings on Donald Trump, Fox News host Chris Wallace praised her poise and devastating testimony, saying viewers should be “moved” by her story.

As the House hearing chamber emptied of lawmakers, Wallace was effusive in his praise.

“I think if you are not moved, and we will have to watch what happens in the cross-examination, but if you were not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, you don’t have a pulse,” he said.

“This is a woman who had served in posts for presidents of both parties for more than 30 years,” he added. “Hardship posts, places like Somalia, Tashkent, and she tells a story of being a leading fighter against corruption,” before he provided more details about her stellar career and noting the president had her summarily fired by a new Trump hire.

Watch below:

Chris Wallace: "I think if you are not moved by the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch today you don't have a pulse." pic.twitter.com/SCgXqKG87u — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 15, 2019