Fox News legal analyst knocks down Fox & Friends’ anti-impeachment talking points one by one
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano disappointed the co-hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Thursday by informing them that House Democrats still have a very strong case for impeaching President Donald Trump.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade started off by claiming that the president was vindicated because he told European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland that he wasn’t seeking a quid pro quo from Ukraine.
However, Napolitano said that statement is utterly meaningless given that the president already knew he was being investigated when he made it.
“One would expect the president in September, after the whistleblower’s allegations came out, after the president was accused of a quid pro quo, to say ‘no quid pro quo,'” he explained. “It’s clear… that there was an understanding that the president wanted some things.”
Napolitano then went on explain how House Democrats will be able to infer that Sondland’s testimony implicating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney are accurate if they refuse to testify — and then add that refusal to another article of impeachment for obstructing Congress.
Napolitano also pointed to new evidence indicating that Ukrainian officials began asking questions about why their aid was being held up on the exact same day that Trump had his infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“That’s an entirely different narrative than the one the president’s people have been giving us the past two months,” he said.
“It could just be a coincidence!” replied co-host Steve Doocy.
Watch the videos below.
Andrew Napolitano: "One would expect the president in September, after the whistleblower's allegations came out, after the president was accused of a quid pro quo, to say 'no quid pro quo.' It's clear… that there was an understanding that the president wanted some things." pic.twitter.com/vqgDOJrzO4
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 21, 2019
Napolitano: "Last night we learned … that the Ukrainians began asking 'what's the holdup' the day of — the day *of* — the conversation with President Zelensky. That's an entirely different narrative than the one the president's people have been giving us the past two months." pic.twitter.com/1oAJlCwUcC
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 21, 2019
