Fox News legal analyst: Supreme Court could force Trump to turn over his tax returns before Christmas
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Monday told host Bill Hemmer that the Supreme Court could force President Donald Trump to hand over his taxes to investigators before the end of the year.
In the wake of an appeals court ruling stating that the New York district attorney can lawfully subpoena Trump’s taxes, Napolitano went on Fox to predict that the president would appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court.
If that happens, then the attorneys representing the president’s accountants will file an application to a single Supreme Court justice — in this case, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — to stay the appeals court ruling.
“If she doesn’t stay the effect of the decision, I would imagine the president would then appeal to the entire court asking for a stay,” Napolitano explained.
Hemmer then asked him what would happen once the entire Supreme Court got involved.
“If the Supreme Court were to hear this, I think they would hear it in an emergency basis, before Christmas,” Napolitano replied.
“Wow,” said Hemmer.
Meghan McCain claims ‘100 percent’ knowledge of primary campaigns — and mutters as her arguments are picked apart
Meghan McCain boasted about her expertise on primary politics, and then muttered objections as co-host Sunny Hostin proved her wrong.
"The View" opened Monday's show with a discussion on Beto O'Rourke leaving the presidential primary race, and McCain blamed his stance on gun control -- but admitted that she assumed all Democrats intended to take away guns.
"That's the point of the electoral process is that you are supposed to sink or swim," McCain said. "That's the whole point so you know when you get to the general, you know who you're working with."
"I've been shocked at how poorly some candidates are doing in polling," she added. "I'm shocked Kamala (Harris) is doing as poorly as she is, just because, again, I thought she had a bigger base than that. She's tied with an Andrew Yang in New Hampshire right now."
CSPAN caller says Jewish Army officer who testified against Trump is like Nazi Joseph Goebbels
A caller on C-SPAN's Republican line on Tuesday accused an Army lt. col. who testified against President Donald Trump of having divided loyalties because he was born in Ukraine.
During a discussion about impeachment, a caller named "Mike" insisted that "freak" Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Intelligence Committee should resign.
"Could Schiff have made up the leaker?" Mike said. "The president needs to know exactly who the leaker is. I think the leaker is a made up person. I really do."
C-SPAN host Steve Scully reminded the caller that there is a strong case against Trump even without the account of a whistleblower who exposed Trump's attempt to extort the president of Ukraine in order to gain a political advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden.
MSNBC’s Mika busts ‘nervous’ Trump’s GOP defenders: ‘This president is buying them off’
President Donald Trump tweeted 75 times over the weekend, and MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski said that betrayed his worried state of mind.
The "Morning Joe" host said the tweets and retweets violated presidential norms, and possibly even some laws, and showed Trump's terror as the impeachment inquiry moves forward.
"President Trump was particularly active on Twitter," Brzezinski said, "and the increased frequency is usually a sign of he's distracted or nervous about something. Trump tweeted and retweeted 75 times over the weekend, up until just after midnight last night, everything from retweets of the likes of (Fox News hosts) Jeanine Pirro and Mark Levin, praising a UFC fighter, he also attacked the whistleblower."