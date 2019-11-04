Fox News legal analyst: Supreme Court could force Trump to turn over his tax returns before Christmas

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano on Monday told host Bill Hemmer that the Supreme Court could force President Donald Trump to hand over his taxes to investigators before the end of the year.

In the wake of an appeals court ruling stating that the New York district attorney can lawfully subpoena Trump’s taxes, Napolitano went on Fox to predict that the president would appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court.

If that happens, then the attorneys representing the president’s accountants will file an application to a single Supreme Court justice — in this case, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — to stay the appeals court ruling.

“If she doesn’t stay the effect of the decision, I would imagine the president would then appeal to the entire court asking for a stay,” Napolitano explained.

Hemmer then asked him what would happen once the entire Supreme Court got involved.

“If the Supreme Court were to hear this, I think they would hear it in an emergency basis, before Christmas,” Napolitano replied.

“Wow,” said Hemmer.

