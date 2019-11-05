Fox News: Only ‘a very small percentage’ of homeless people are homeless ‘because they can’t afford housing’
Fox News is continuing the network’s attacks on America’s homeless population. Monday morning “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade falsely claimed only “a very small percentage” of homeless people across the country are homeless “because they can’t afford housing.”
Kilmeade served up his absurd and damaging attack after showing viewers a clip of one homeless man in Austin, Texas, who told the conservative cable channel that living on the streets in that city is “great,” because people “give you money” and “you can party.”
“It’s a blast,” he told a Fox News reporter.
What Kilmeade and his fellow “Fox & Friends” co-hosts did not do is tell Americans that on any given night there are about 550,000 people living without a home.
“Here’s what’s important,” Kilmeade, clearly not a scientist, told viewers. “To talk to the people – don’t talk in generalities.”
Talking to “the people” might offer anecdotal insight, but one person’s experiences or views are not the same for everyone.
“Find out why they’re there,” Kilmeade continued. “Some of them are choosing to be there, some of them have mental illness,” he offered.
Steve Doocy interrupted Kilmeade to say, “Like that guy,” referring to the homeless man they just interviewed.
“Some of them have drug issues. It’s not necessarily, or maybe a very small percentage, because they can’t afford housing.”
In fact, there are many reports that make clear people in America are homeless because they can’t afford housing.
“Low income households often do not earn enough to pay for food, clothing, transportation and a place they can call home,” the National Alliance to End Homelessness reports. “More than at any other time, there is a lack of housing that low income people can afford. Without housing options, people face eviction, instability and homelessness.”
Who suffers from homelessness most?
“Data show that men, black Americans, the mentally ill, domestic-violence survivors, substance abusers and veterans all experience homelessness at higher rates,” The Washington Post reports.
“A lack of affordable housing and the limited scale of housing assistance programs have contributed to the current housing crisis and to homelessness,” the National Coalition for the Homeless says.
“Society often blames the individual and sees homelessness as a personal problem, but this ignores the role that our social institutions play, such as not providing enough affordable housing,” says Claudia Solari, an author of a report on homelessness.
Watch this clip of “Fox & Friends”:
Citing a clip of a man saying homelessness is fun because you can party & get free stuff, Brian Kilmeade claims that only “a very small percentage” homeless people are homeless “because they can’t afford housing.” pic.twitter.com/7gay2KuxZM
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 4, 2019
Milwaukee mayor blames Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies for acid attack against Hispanic resident
"Everybody knows what's happening. It's because the president is talking about it on a daily basis that people feel that they have license to go after Hispanic people, and it's wrong."
Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said Monday that President Donald Trump is responsible for violent hate crimes like an acid attack which left a 42-year-old man with second-degree burns in the city on Friday.
Mahud Villaluz told CNN affiliate WISN that a man confronted him over a parking spot, called him "an illegal," and told him to "go back to [his] country" before throwing battery acid at him. The incident was caught on surveillance video and a 61-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime on Monday.
Trump keeps saying ‘read the transcript’ — but that’s obviously the last thing he wants his supporters to do
After Donald Trump's humiliating appearance at the World Series in Washington, where he was met with a cacophony of boos and "lock him up" chants, Trump made a cheap effort at righting the ship by going to an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in New York on Saturday. It no doubt seemed like an easy win to Trump and his adult sons — who accompanied him — since the popularity of UFC is assumed to be based on the same insecure masculinity and love of pointless cruelty that motivates Trump's base.
No doubt, there were plenty of crappy white guys ready to cheer the orange hobgoblin whose racism and sexism helps distract them from their haunting and absolutely correct fears of their own inadequacies. But even at the UFC match, in the belly of the toxic-masculinity beast, Trump found that people hate him and was met with even more boos.
‘Oxymoron’: Internet mocks ‘demagogic’ Jim Jordan on news GOP may move him to Intel Committee to sabotage impeachment
Republican Leadership is debating moving the ever-jacketless Ohio GOP Congressman Jim Jordan to the House Intelligence Committee in a clear attempt to spy on and disrupt the fast-moving and highly-productive impeachment inquiry. The Intel Committee is the primary committee investigating the president.
Calling him "a fiery supporter of the president," CBS News reports the discussions among House leadership are "active and serious."