Fox News political editor: Biden is ‘in Trump’s head’ – and he would crush the president if the election was tomorrow
During a segment on Fox News this Tuesday morning, anchor Bill Hemmer rattled off some recent polling showing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading President Trump if the election were held today. Hemmer then turned to Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt to get a sense of why so many polls show a “neck-in-neck” race.
According to Stirewalt, Democrats know that if Elizabeth Warren is the nominee, they’d “have huge problems” in swing states, which is an advantage for Biden.
“If the election were held tomorrow and it was Joe Biden verses Donald Trump and it was a snap election, Joe Biden would beat Donald Trump, and it wouldn’t be a very close race,” Stirewalt said. “But, what Republicans also know is they’re going to spend a billion dollars roughing up Joe Biden.”
“The lesson for Trump here is, and he’s gotta remember this … if money mattered and organization mattered that much, Jeb Bush would have won the Republican nomination in 2016 and Hillary Clinton would be the president today,” he added.
Stirewalt went on to say that Trump is the “most vulnerable incumbent president that we’ve seen.”
Closing out the segment, Hemmer pointed out that Biden was the only Democratic candidate Trump mentioned by name during his Monday rally in Lexington, Kentucky.
“He’s gotta be in Trump’s head a little bit,” Stirewalt replied.
‘Shame on you’: CBS This Morning slammed for ‘nauseating’ softball interview with Trump Jr
“CBS This Morning” hosted Donald Trump Jr. Tuesday morning to talk about his new book that attacks the left and many Americans are asking “why?” Why invite him on the air? The title of Trump Jr’s book is “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
That alone should have been a heads-up that maybe choosing to interview the president’s eldest son was a bad idea. But it was also a heads up that if they were going to actually interview him, perhaps they should have been prepared?
As many noted on social media, the panel of CBS hosts was not prepared, they let him spew his false talking points and ugly beliefs with little push back, and when the conversation went off the rails they resorted to flattery to get him to change subjects – just like people do with his father.
Don’t think Trump can win in 2020? You’re deluding yourself
Today is Election Day here in New Haven and in cities and towns around the country. It’s what some call an off-off-year election, meaning that it’s between a midterm—midway through a four-year presidential term—and the next presidential election.
Off-off-year elections are notorious for having low turnout, and low turnout is bad for democracy. For this reason, some political scientists argue that democracy would be better served if more elections were more in sync, and there’s something to that. If municipal elections were held at the same time as statewide and congressional elections, there might be more participation. Democracy would be in better health.
Pompeo facing an all-out revolt as Trump’s years-long effort to ‘blow this place up’ takes a devastating toll
Morale has plummeted in the State Department under Mike Pompeo, but it has been sinking since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Trump's secretary of state is facing an all-out revolt in the federal agency he oversees, as confidence in his leadership plummets and career officials accuse him of letting the president corrupt the department and U.S. foreign policy, reported the New York Times.