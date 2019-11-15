Fox News viewers freak out on Bret Baier for criticizing Trump and calling Yovanovitch ‘sympathetic’

Fox News host Bret Baier — and his colleague John Roberts — infuriated Fox News viewers who follow their Twitter feeds for praising the performance of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her House impeachment testimony while they also condemned Donald Trump for attacking her as she spoke.

According to Roberts in his tweet, “Wow….this is really unprecedented. @realDonaldTrump and Amb Yovanovitch are talking to each other in real time through @Twitter and Television… Something I never thought I would ever see.”

Retweeting that and agreeing, Baier added: “That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time.”

That was more than enough to set off supporters of Donald Trump, some of whom think Baier would be more comfortable working for CNN and not Fox News.

You can see a sampling below:

Wow. There is nothing here that even smells like an impeachable offense. Staggering ignorance on your part. That's why I don't watch your network anymore. — Melvin Gaines (@melvingaines) November 15, 2019

If you thought she was sympathetic, you haven't read much about her – or, you're just one of those guys who melts when a woman acts all vulnerable. People who know her predicted yesterday that she'd probably cry on cue. She's known for her acting skills. The rest is baloney. — Nancy Hirst (@GreatGramGreen) November 15, 2019

I guess the Koch boys are doing well transforming Fox News into the like of CNN. First the Bolshevik Chris Wallace, a chip of the old block daddy Mike, now Bret Baier and next Martha McCallum. Give them fame and they’re ready to do the bad deeds of the liberal Koch boys. — lucmpaquin (@lucmpaquin) November 15, 2019

I’ve never watched CNN, but I would be my bottom dollar, Chris Wallace and Bret Baier would be a better fit on that network. Each Ambassador serves at the pleasure of the @POTUS and they can and will be let go, if they undermine him. She’s a disgruntled employee.

Deal with it. — BibleBeltMomma ⭐️🇺🇸⭐️ (@BibleBeltDarlin) November 15, 2019

Oh BS — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) November 15, 2019

I agree I quit typing Bret Baier Martha MacCallum and I quit Chris Wallace year-and-a-half go they're just trying to make names from themselves maybe Chris will move over to CNN — Jean Holder (@JeanHol63023960) November 15, 2019

bret baier just crossed over to the dark side. time to move to cnn bret https://t.co/GIZ9p5rn5r — HoHoKusTom (@HoHoKusTom1) November 15, 2019

My advice Brett is never listen to what Chris Wallace says. He oozes bias. He is one of the reporters that should be on MSNBC — Carl Natalina (@cnatalina) November 15, 2019

Brett, come back to us. Don't go into the night — liam rogers (@rogersliam) November 15, 2019

Are you serious Brett ? A tweet is impeachable? — DeeDee Catmama (@speechteacher19) November 15, 2019

Just Bret cheerleading. Nothing new. — Dave Hayes (@20WIN12) November 15, 2019

Baier you’re an idiot. All Trump did was point out that she was someone who was fired for being a substandard employee, which lets folks know that she is someone who may be sitting there specifically because she has an axe to grind. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) November 15, 2019

You have become UNBAIERABLE! This is so weak — Timbolia3691 (@Timbolia3691) November 15, 2019

Sorry Bret and swamp lover Chris Wallace..alot of us ARE NOT moved by — Patricia Shockey (@Trishawillie) November 15, 2019

"Adding an article of impeachment"? Really. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 15, 2019

Are we really impeaching a President over hurt feelings? — Julie Shera (@Bothered_Blonde) November 15, 2019

You're full of crap. What are you on? — Bob Cayne (@LetsFaceItCare) November 15, 2019