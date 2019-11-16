‘Game over’ for Trump if Sondland confirms phone call revealed by David Holmes: ex-Watergate prosecutor

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, two veterans of the Watergate hearings that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon said the slow trickle of information coming out about Donald Trump’s Ukraine dealings could lead to a sold case for his impeachment.

According to former prosecutor Nick Akerman, a lot could be riding on the testimony of E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland who has been put in a precarious position after diplomat David Holmes said he overheard a conversation Sondland had with the president that would indicate the president was using foreign aid as a bribe for dirt on a political opponent.

With host Alex Witt asking, “Can I get a yes or no if Gordon Sondland confirms the content of that phone call, is it game over for Donald Trump in this regard?” Akerman said that likely would be the case.

“Certainly ought to be,” Akerman replied. “If I were on that committee I’d be looking at Gordon Sondland’s cell phone right now looking at what conversation he had with Donald Trump trying to determine what was said in those calls. If Mr. Sondland doesn’t come forward and fess up to what actually happened he’s going the way of Roger Stone.”

