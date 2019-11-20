Gay Saudi journalists detained in Australia after asylum bid
Two gay Saudi journalists who sought asylum in Australia after being threatened at home over their relationship have been held for weeks at an immigration detention centre, their lawyer said Wednesday.
The couple arrived in Australia in mid-October on tourist visas but was singled out by airport customs officials — then taken into detention — when they admitted plans to seek asylum, lawyer Alison Battisson told AFP.
“Australia being very well known for being… a safe place for LGBTI people, they were incredibly surprised and distressed,” she said.
One of the men — who worked for Saudi Arabia’s media ministry and regularly assisted visiting international news organisations — said they came under pressure from authorities after a dissident leaked sensitive documents to foreign media.
“I was called into a prison on the outskirts of Riyadh by the state security,” he told ABC, adding they “hinted that they realised I was in a relationship with my partner and that I should stop working with the foreign media”.
Battisson said the men had not leaked any documents, but were swept up in a wider crackdown by Saudi authorities in the wake of Khashoggi’s murder.
In August, one of the men received a phone call from a relative warning they knew of their gay relationship and if it it wasn’t ended his partner would be killed.
Police followed that up with separate calls asking them to come in for questioning, which led to their decision to flee.
Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and punishable by death.
Battisson says the two men have been separated in detention as one is receiving medical treatment, while the other is housed with convicted criminals awaiting deportation.
She said poor conditions in the centre and the uncertainty surrounding their case have proved “psychologically very difficult”.
“Them speaking up is actually their right — there’s no reason we should remain silent about human rights abuses in Australia,” she said.
The home affairs department, which oversees immigration matters, and the Australian Border Force did not respond to requests for comment.
Johnson and Corbyn clash over Brexit in first UK election debate
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn traded blows Tuesday over Brexit and the health system as they vied for votes during the first ever head-to-head TV debate.
The prime-time event, held in Manchester and broadcast on ITV, presented an opportunity for a potentially game-changing moment in an election campaign so far characterised as lacklustre.
But neither candidate appeared to land a knockout blow in the first of several planned televised debates, some also involving other smaller parties' leaders, ahead of the December 12 poll.
Frontrunner Johnson, who took over as the leader of the ruling Conservatives in July, relentlessly tried to keep the focus on his plan to finally take the country out of the European Union, reiterating his campaign mantra to "get Brexit done".
Japan grapples with serving Fukushima food at Olympics
For years, Japan's government has sought to convince consumers that food from Fukushima is safe despite the nuclear disaster. But will it serve the region's produce at the Tokyo Olympics?
It's a thorny subject for the authorities. They pitched the Games in part as a chance to showcase the recovery of areas affected by the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster.
Government officials tout strict checks on food from the region as evidence that the produce is completely safe, but it remains unclear whether athletes and sports teams from around the world will be convinced.
In the Fukushima region, producers are keen to see their products served at the Olympic village and have submitted a bid to the organisers.
‘This is my sacrifice’: Thousands maimed in Iraq protests
A fractured spine, paralysed leg, hole in the back: Hamza took to the streets of Iraq's capital to demand a better life but now he has even less than ever.
"This is my sacrifice for Iraq," said the 16-year-old, his strained voice barely audible over the phone in Baghdad.
"If I could walk, I would be back in the protests now."
Hamza is one of at least 3,000 people who have been maimed in Baghdad and southern Iraq since anti-government protests erupted on October 1, according to the NGO Iraqi Alliance for Disabilities Organisation (IADO).
The staggering number is the latest burden for a country already struggling with one of the highest disability rates in the world, according to the United Nations.