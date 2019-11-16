George Conway maxes out on campaign contribution to Dem opponent of Elise Stefanik after calling GOP lawmaker ‘lying trash’
On Saturday, conservative lawyer George Conway tweeted sharp criticism of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for deliberately breaking House procedural rules and then complaining that Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) was refusing to let her speak — an act that was widely considered to be a stunt for attention from right-wing media.
Conway, the husband of counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway and a frequent critic of the Trump administration, referred to Stefanik as “lying trash” and exhorted people to donate to her 2020 Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb — while donating the maximum allowed contribution himself.
.@EliseStefanik is lying trash. Please give to her opponent, @TedraCobb. https://t.co/NDstzv2Qgr
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019
I just gave the legal maximum. If you believe in truth in politics and in the rule of law, you should give what you can as well. https://t.co/KztHswmYoT pic.twitter.com/ukfNr66ipP
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 16, 2019