George Conway suggests Trump could get impeached again if GOP Senate lets him off the hook

Could President Donald Trump be the first president in American history to get impeached twice?

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested on Tuesday that Democrats could pursue a second impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump if Republicans in the Senate let the president off the hook.

While reacting to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to push articles of impeachment by the end of the year while also continuing other investigations into the president next year, Conway said there’s nothing stopping Democrats from launching another inquiry should they uncover even more damning proof of presidential misconduct.

“Remember: There’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents a second impeachment should additional evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors be adduced,” Conway wrote.

A second impeachment inquiry into Trump would be unprecedented, as the only other past presidents to face impeachment — Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton — all had to go through just one round of impeachment articles.