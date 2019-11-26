Quantcast
George Conway suggests Trump could get impeached again if GOP Senate lets him off the hook

1 min ago

Could President Donald Trump be the first president in American history to get impeached twice?

George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested on Tuesday that Democrats could pursue a second impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump if Republicans in the Senate let the president off the hook.

While reacting to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to push articles of impeachment by the end of the year while also continuing other investigations into the president next year, Conway said there’s nothing stopping Democrats from launching another inquiry should they uncover even more damning proof of presidential misconduct.

“Remember: There’s nothing in the Constitution that prevents a second impeachment should additional evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors be adduced,” Conway wrote.

A second impeachment inquiry into Trump would be unprecedented, as the only other past presidents to face impeachment — Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton — all had to go through just one round of impeachment articles.

November 26, 2019

Reporters are refusing to face the ugly truth about the GOP

35 mins ago

November 26, 2019

After two weeks of gripping testimony that established Donald Trump’s flagrant abuse of power beyond any reasonable doubt, after an effectively uncontested accusation that Republican conspiracy theories about Ukraine advance a Russian agenda, and after the ostensibly “moderate” members of Trump’s party actually hardened their support for the president, there is precisely one huge, overarching news story that demands to be written: That the GOP has fully descended into lawlessness and lunacy.

This article first appeared in Salon.

But our elite political reporters simply can’t bring themselves to say so. Over in the opinion sections, it’s a cacophony, almost entirely across the political spectrum. But in the news columns, it’s just another story with two sides and reporters aren’t taking either one.

Trump facing revolt and high-ranking departures at Pentagon after ouster of Spencer and war crime meddling: report

1 hour ago

November 26, 2019

According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump is facing a revolt at the Pentagon with senior officials considering retiring because the president is meddling in internal war crimes rulings and refusing to listen to their advice.

Following the dismissal of now-former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, "a handful of the Pentagon's highest-ranking officials have been debating just when they would feel compelled to resign over what they see as Trump's disregard for the chain of command," the report states.

