George Conway’s tweet gets mistaken for a swipe at his wife after he laments seeing ‘someone sacrifice her integrity’ for Trump

After a tweet he fired off this Tuesday morning, some people thought George Conway was subtweeting his wife, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. Conway was actually referring to Nikki Haley’s defense of President Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukraine’s president, but some still couldn’t resist pointing out the irony of his words.

“Every time I see someone sacrifice her integrity like this for @realDonaldTrump, I think of that line from the Bourne Identity and the Bourne Conspiracy: ‘Look at us. Look at what they make you give,'” Conway tweeted while sharing Haley’s recent interview with the Today Show.

Speaking to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Haley said that while it’s “never a good practice” for the U.S. to ask a foreign government to investigate an American citizen, she didn’t necessarily think Trump did anything wrong.

The comment thread beneath Conway’s tweet was full of people pointing out that his own wife was worthy of the same critique.

