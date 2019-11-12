George Conway’s tweet gets mistaken for a swipe at his wife after he laments seeing ‘someone sacrifice her integrity’ for Trump
After a tweet he fired off this Tuesday morning, some people thought George Conway was subtweeting his wife, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. Conway was actually referring to Nikki Haley’s defense of President Trump’s infamous phone call with Ukraine’s president, but some still couldn’t resist pointing out the irony of his words.
“Every time I see someone sacrifice her integrity like this for @realDonaldTrump, I think of that line from the Bourne Identity and the Bourne Conspiracy: ‘Look at us. Look at what they make you give,'” Conway tweeted while sharing Haley’s recent interview with the Today Show.
Every time I see someone sacrifice her integrity like this for @realDonaldTrump, I think of that line from the Bourne Identity and the Bourne Conspiracy: “Look at us. Look at what they make you give.” https://t.co/Nwet8cdhbQ
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 12, 2019
Speaking to NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Haley said that while it’s “never a good practice” for the U.S. to ask a foreign government to investigate an American citizen, she didn’t necessarily think Trump did anything wrong.
The comment thread beneath Conway’s tweet was full of people pointing out that his own wife was worthy of the same critique.
And then you roll over and go to sleep, next to that woman that sacrifices her integrity daily!
— El Brown (@DosCentavos_OC) November 12, 2019
Ummm….. I see an 🐘 in this room.
— Rosie (@Jekajojo) November 12, 2019
Breaking Banner
Trump discussed firing inspector general who agreed whistleblower report was legitimate
The New York Times reported late Tuesday that President Donald Trump has talked about firing the intelligence community's inspector general, who agreed that the whistleblower's complaint was legitimate.
Trump reportedly blames his own appointee, Michael Atkinson, for finding the complaint credible enough to send it to Congress. The report is the basis for the investigation into Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Breaking Banner
EXCLUSIVE: Counterterrorism expert worries that ‘Putin leads Donald Trump around on a leash’
A counterterrorism expert believes that Donald Trump's current worldview was "manufactured" by Russia -- and the damage the president is doing to the global standing of the United States could last for decades.
Malcolm Nance spent 20 years at the NSA and worked as a United States Navy senior chief petty officer, specializing in naval cryptology. Now an author and political commentator on MSNBC, he spoke with Raw Story about his new book, The Plot to Betray America.
Breaking Banner
‘This is incredibly significant’: Legal expert says Roger Stone trial just revealed ‘real evidence’ against Trump
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates on Tuesday testified that President Donald Trump told him in 2016 that more damaging information would soon come out about Hillary Clinton shortly after he got off the phone with Roger Stone, who at the time was trying to secure details of future WikiLeaks releases.
This testimony seems to contradict written testimony from President Donald Trump in which he said he had no recollection of ever discussing WikiLeaks with Roger Stone during the 2016 campaign.