Giuliani could be facing the same charges Trump would be if he weren’t president: Ex-prosecutor

On CNN Thursday, former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman speculated that President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani could potentially face the same charges that Trump himself would face if he were not president.

“It’s sort of two big pots,” said Litman. “He was doing two different things. He was trying to do Trump’s bidding. On the other end, he was influence peddling on his own behalf. He would toggle back and forth and say, no I’m his lawyer, no I’m not. So in the sort of silo of what Trump, you know, running Trump’s business there, he’s got what Trump would be looking at if he weren’t president. Bribery, conspiracy, campaign finance violations. On the other side, on the influence peddling, he’s looking at failure to register, false statements, obstruction, wire fraud.”

“The prosecutors in his old office haven’t talked to him, which he should know well, that’s a really bad sign,” added Litman. “They’re working their way up toward him. They sent subpoenas far and wide on the laundry list of offenses, and he’s in very, very hot water.”

Watch below: