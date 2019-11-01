Giuliani henchman charged in Ukraine case could get house arrest as he awaits trial
An associate of Rudy Giuliani could possibly remain under house arrest while he awaits his trial on charges of campaign finance violations, depending on what a judge decides this Friday, Reuters reports.
Belarus-born businessman Igor Fruman’s lawyer will argue to a US District judge that he should be able to have more freedom of movement before his trial, saying that the conditions of his bail are “onerous” and he doesn’t pose a flight risk.
As Reuters points out, Fruman is accused along with his business partner, Ukraine-born Lev Parnas, of using a shell company to donate $325,000 to a pro-Trump PAC and of raising money for former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) as part of an effort to have the Trump remove the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. The ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, was fired by Trump in May.
Parnas and Fruman are also charged with illegally funneling money from a Russian businessman to US political candidates to help them get permits for a marijuana business that never got off the ground.
Featured image via Shutterstock
Trump hands his controversial personal pastor — a ‘prosperity gospel’ televangelist — an official White House job
President Donald Trump has handed his personal pastor, the controversial prosperity gospel televangelist Paula White-Cain, an official White House job.
Paula White, as she is also known, will be based in the Office of Public Liaison, which focuses on gaining support from various special interest groups that are a critical part of the President’s base.
Giuliani also met with Zelensky opponent about Ukraine military aid: report
It an effort to hedge his bet over who would win the presidential election in Ukraine, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani met with the opponent of eventual winner Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss military aid at a time when he reportedly was also looking for more business dealings in the country.
According to the Daily Beast, "In late 2018, as he was just starting to look for dirt on the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling, President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a meeting with a top Ukrainian politician many in the administration believed would be the country’s next president."
US adds 128,000 jobs in October, jobless rate rises to 3.6% amid GM strike
The US labor market took a punch in October from an extended strike at General Motors but the economy continued to add jobs at a solid pace, according to official data released Friday.
The steady hiring showed demand for workers remained resilient despite President Donald Trump's protracted trade war with China, that has chilled investment and slowed the economy.
Employers added 128,000 net new jobs, the Labor Department reported in the closely-watched monthly employment report, defying many economists who expected a sharp slowdown.