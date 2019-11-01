Quantcast
Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas bragged about getting huge money from oligarch Dmytro Firtash: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

CNN issued a bombshell report on Friday about an indicted associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

“Earlier this year, Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, received a sudden windfall of money from a prominent Ukrainian oligarch who is fighting extradition to the United States and is suspected of having ties to the Russian mob, according to four sources who spoke with Parnas,” CNN reported. “This summer, Parnas told potential business associates that his company began receiving payments from the oligarch, Dmytro Firtash, who is living in Austria while fighting bribery charges in the US, the sources told CNN.”

Firtash is on house arrest after posting a $172 million bail bond.

“Parnas also told these people he met with Firtash several times over the summer while in Vienna. In June, according to one of these sources, Parnas vouched to Firtash for two well-known Washington lawyers who later brought up Firtash’s plight in a face-to-face meeting with Attorney General William Barr,” the network explained. “These new details appear to reveal a much more substantial relationship than previously known between Parnas and Firtash, and how Firtash’s years-long extradition battle suddenly collided with Giuliani’s push to dig up dirt on President Donald Trump’s political opponents.”

Watch:

