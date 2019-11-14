Giuliani henchmen showered Republican with cash — and Trump almost made him ambassador to Ukraine: report

Yet another bombshell report has shed new light on President Donald Trump’s suspicious Ukraine policies.

“At the same time that Rudy Giuliani and his now-indicted pals were pushing for President Donald Trump to remove Amb. Marie Yovanovitch from her post in Ukraine, Trump administration officials were eyeing potential contenders to take over her job. One of the people in the mix, according to three sources familiar with the discussions, was Rep. Pete Sessions, a former Congressman who called for Yovanovitch’s firing,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday night. “He is also a longtime ally of the former New York Mayor, and is believed to have taken millions of dollars from Giuliani’s indicted cronies.”

The story was published the night before Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before Congress.

“Conversations about Sessions—and another possible pick for the job, Raul Mas Canosa, a South Florida businessman with deep ties to the Cuban expat community—circulated inside and outside the administration from late 2018 through the early months of 2019, according to the sources. Lev Parnas, a Giuliani associate arrested last month for campaign finance violations, was part of discussions about Mas Canosa with associates in Kyiv, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations. One former State Department official said U.S. diplomats in Kyiv learned Mas Canosa was in contention after a rumor about him circulated in Ukrainian political circles,” The Beast reported.

Federal prosecutors indicted Parnas and Igor Fruman with campaign violations after allegedly moving $3 million to help reelect Sessions.

Read the full report.