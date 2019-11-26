Giuliani’s Ukraine scandal takes a strange turn as new report exposes his shady dealings with a wealthy Venezuelan
During a trip to Madrid in August, President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, reportedly stayed in a historic estate belonging to Venezuelan energy executive Alejandro Betancourt López, The Washington Post reports. Giuliani had been hired by López for help after the Justice Department opened an investigation into a $1.2 billion money-laundering case against him. At the time, Giuliani was in the region to meet with a top aide to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a scheme to investigate President Trump’s political rivals.
One month later, Giuliani “met with the chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division and other government attorneys” to argue that López should not face criminal charges.
The Post reports that the criminal complaint contends that top officials of the “Venezuelan state-owned oil company, elite business leaders and bankers conspired to steal money from the company and then launder it through Miami real estate purchases and other investment schemes.”
‘Please help this moron’: Trump brutally mocked as his ‘addled brain’ forgets the meaning of centennial
When President Donald Trump signed the bill authorizing issue of the women's suffrage centennial coin, he registered his surprise that the centennial celebration wasn't done "a long time ago," and took credit for being the president who thought to do it:
"I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."
President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa
Trump hammered by ex-ambassador for ‘horrific’ plan to use war criminals as campaign surrogates
Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, former Ambassador Christopher Hill was both stunned and horrified by a report that Donald Trump would like to use pardoned war criminals Clint Lorance, Matthew Golsteyn, or Edward Gallagher as featured speakers at his 2020 rallies or, as the Daily Beast reports, "even have a moment on stage at his renomination convention in Charlotte next year."
Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle, Hill who has served as ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea, expressed his disgust.