‘Going to need a bigger police wagon’: Viewers stunned as Gordon Sondland exposes Trump’s ‘criminal syndicate’ on live TV

Published

1 min ago

on

Gordon Sondland walked into the history books Wednesday morning by delivering damning testimony explicitly implicating President Donald Trump in the Ukraine extortion scheme.

The EU ambassador flipped on the president and other top Trump administration officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — during a devastating opening statement that showed the scheme flowed directly from the White House.

The testimony seemed to catch Republican lawmakers off guard, and shocked and inspired social media users.

Conservative Rick Wilson astonished as Gordon Sondland tosses Trump and his crew ‘under the bus wholesale’

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

On Wednesday, as E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland delivered his public testimony implicating President Donald Trump and several of his high-ranking officials in an explicit bribery scheme against Ukraine, former Republican strategist Rick Wilson tweeted his astonished reaction in real time, saying that he was throwing everyone "under the bus wholesale":

Sweet mother of God. Sondland is shoveling them under the bus wholesale.

— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 20, 2019

‘Devastating for Trump’: Former White House lawyer says president’s defense ‘has entirely collapsed’ with Sondland testimony

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Ambassador Gordon Sondland will present "devastating" testimony, as evidenced by leaked copies of his opening statement.

Sondland directly will implicate President Donald Trump for a "quid pro quo" in his opening testimony.

Neal Katyal, the former acting Solicitor General in the Obama administration, offered his analysis of the testimony on Wednesday.

Katyal's analysis offers the implications for Rudy Giuliani, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who Katyal suggests will need to be subpoenaed by House Democrats.

Sondland says Ukrainians knew there was a quid pro quo for military aid — because he told them

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland's opening statement contains a blizzard of damning allegations about President Donald Trump and his immediate officials' conduct surrounding the withholding of foreign aid to Ukraine.

In particular, Sondland's statement directly contradicts a major talking point used by Republicans to defend the president: That there couldn't have been a quid pro quo to force the Ukrainians to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, because the Ukrainians did not know the delay in military aid was linked to opening investigations.

