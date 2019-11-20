‘Going to need a bigger police wagon’: Viewers stunned as Gordon Sondland exposes Trump’s ‘criminal syndicate’ on live TV

Gordon Sondland walked into the history books Wednesday morning by delivering damning testimony explicitly implicating President Donald Trump in the Ukraine extortion scheme.

The EU ambassador flipped on the president and other top Trump administration officials — including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry — during a devastating opening statement that showed the scheme flowed directly from the White House.

The testimony seemed to catch Republican lawmakers off guard, and shocked and inspired social media users.

It seems like Sondland left out a few interesting details in his initial testimony! — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) November 20, 2019

Going to need a bigger police wagon — Sam Seder (@SamSeder) November 20, 2019

Nothing like having your government exposed as an organized crime syndicate in real time on live television. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 20, 2019

I wouldn’t have taken Sondland for a Soprano. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) November 20, 2019

is it just me or is sondland REALLY enjoying himself right now — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 20, 2019

Democrats should just cancel tonight's debate and use the air time to replay #SondlandTestimony over and over again. — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) November 20, 2019

shorter Sondland: there's a cancer on the presidency — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 20, 2019

Forward … reverse … forward … and again backing up the bus over Pompeo’s face — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 20, 2019

It's easy to start getting confused about stuff but this is fucking devastating, right? — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) November 20, 2019

These are the times I wish #CSPAN had a split screen, just so we can watch @DevinNunes realize he's in major trouble. #sondlandtestimony #sondland — Charley Oldaker (@CharleyOldaker) November 20, 2019

prediction: Bolton will now scramble to testify in an attempt to clear his own name — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 20, 2019

These hearings are great for the economy. Just for his opening statement, Sondland had to purchase multiple buses to throw people under. #sondlandtestimony — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) November 20, 2019

The status of House GOP defenses after #SondlandTestimony : No quid pro quo❌ No first-hand witness❌ Ukrainians didn't know❌ Trump wasn't involved❌ This was just about corruption❌ — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) November 20, 2019

Live look at this bald fuck reading his opening statement#ImpeachmentHearings #sondlandtestimony pic.twitter.com/YDEYUCN1vt — kristi yamaguccimane (@crispymemedonut) November 20, 2019

Gordon Sondland right now pic.twitter.com/Ccoa3y5TFN — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) November 20, 2019

Sondland is singing like a canary and I am not sure there's a bus big enough to handle running over everyone Sondland is shoveling under it. #ImpeachmentHearings #sondland #sondlandtestimony pic.twitter.com/u0S5vrx2IS — sean (@roobahemakkar) November 20, 2019