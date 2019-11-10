Gold Star father rips ‘disgusting’ Donald Trump Jr. for comparing his life to son now interred in Arlington Cemetery

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, Gold Star father Khizr Khan expressed disgust with Donald Trump Jr. over an excerpt in his book where he claimed the Trump family had sacrificed as much as military members who died in combat and are interred in Arlington Cemetery.
Khan, whose son Humayun was killed at age 27 in Iraq as a U.S. soldier while protecting his men from suicide bombers, has been a frequent critic of the president and reacted strongly to the president’s son attempting to portray himself in a heroic light.
ADVERTISEMENT
“What does it say to you when somebody says they visited and seen those graves there at Arlington then talks about their business sacrifice especially for you, who has a son that’s buried there?” host Kendis Gibson asked.
“It’s disgusting,” Khan stated. “It’s shameful, but we don’t expect any better from Donald Trump or Donald Trump Jr. because they have sacrificed nothing. They have gained from holding the office, the highest office.”
“And I say this to those who stand beside, stand as an enabler of Donald Trump, that history is being written,” he continued. “You could be on the side of this demagogue in the White House or on the side of the Constitution, rule of law and our separation of power and supremacy and duty, the constitutional duty of Congress — so they have no idea what service to this nation is.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
After a mostly quiet Sunday on Twitter, Donald Trump finally couldn't contain himself anymore and launched a panicky tweetstorm defense of himself with an emphatic all-cap "NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!" claim just days before the House begins public impeachment hearings.
According to the president, "Corrupt politician Adam Schiff wants people from the White House to testify in his and Pelosi’s disgraceful Witch Hunt, yet he will not allow a White House lawyer, nor will he allow ANY of our requested witnesses. This is a first in due process and Congressional history!," before quoting stalwart defender Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
"I want to be a dual citizen and vote," Young wrote. "Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem."
In an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday morning, former White House Communication head Anthony Scaramucci upped his attacks on his former boss, President Donald Trump, by accusing him of being a traitor.
The former White House official, who stepped down after 11 controversial days, has become a leading critic of the president and has been trying to whip up conservatives to drop the president as their candidate in the 2020 election.
After identifying the president's most avid defenders as a "cult," Scaramucci claimed the president needed to be ousted -- and not only over his quid pro quo conversation with Ukraine's president.