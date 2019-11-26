Google tensions deepen over firings of ‘Thanksgiving Four’
Google on Monday fired four employees on the grounds they had violated data security policies, but the tech titan was accused of persecuting them for trying to unionize staff.
The dismissals of the quartet — dubbed the “Thanksgiving Four” on social media — deepened staff-management tensions at a company once seen as a paradigm of Silicon Valley freedoms but now embroiled in numerous controversies.
A memo to employees titled “Securing our data” sought to correct what Google contended was misinformation about the purported wrongdoing, saying it involved “systematic searches for other employees’ materials and work.”
Google, the money-making engine of parent company Alphabet, confirmed a copy of the note published by Bloomberg News but declined to comment further to AFP.
The memo said the information accessed by the individuals, “along with details of internal emails and inaccurate descriptions about Googlers’ work, was subsequently shared externally.”
But the Tech Workers Coalition said the employees had been fired for “organizing at work” and urged others at Google to speak out.
“This is meant to scare workers, don’t let it,” the campaign group tweeted, appealing for other employers to step in and hire the four. At least one job offer came through in response.
One of the workers fired was connected to a petition condemning Google for working with the US customs and border patrol agency, which has been involved in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.
“Four of our colleagues took a stand and organized for a better workplace,” read a Medium post by Google Walkout for Real Change, which organised a staff protest last year over the issue of sexual misconduct.
“This is explicitly condoned in Google’s Code of Conduct, which ends: ‘And remember … don’t be evil, and if you see something that you think isn’t right — speak up.’
“When they did, Google retaliated against them.”
Authors of the post contended that Google policies on data security were tightened simply to provide cover for getting rid of the workers.
“This is classic union busting dressed up in tech industry jargon, and we won’t stand for it,” they said.
– Global disputes –
The Google workplace has been disrupted by employee opposition to top-level decisions ranging from forging contracts with the US military to tailoring a version of the search engine for China.
A year ago, Google employees poured out of premises at its Mountain View campus and around the world to protest the company’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations.
When they were still suspended prior to the firings, two of the quartet on Friday addressed a protest rally at the company’s San Francisco offices, according to US media.
Jeffrey Hirsch, a University of North Carolina law professor and former National Labor Relations Board attorney, said Google could face legal problems unless it could show a consistent approach towards other staff accused of the same conduct as the four.
“If not, Google will likely have to reinstate the employees and pay them back pay,” he told Bloomberg.
Google’s virtual monopoly on internet searches has provoked accusations that it abuses its global dominance to attract more advertising money at the expense of others, such as the news media.
In France, an alliance of press groups is fighting back with a complaint under the European Union’s new copyright law. AFP has brought a separate complaint against Google.
Like Facebook and Twitter, Google also stands accused of turning a blind eye to political disinformation on its platforms.
Last week, the search leader updated how it handles political ads, stepping up actions it says it is taking in the buildup to the US presidential election next year.
© 2019 AFP
CNN
Ex-Trump adviser explains the ‘revolting’ reason GOP officials keep saying Trump was chosen by God
On CNN Tuesday, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci broke down why Republicans like Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are suggesting that President Donald Trump was chosen by God.
"They're signaling to the president that they're ultra-loyal to him," said Scaramucci. "Remember, you've got to go 13 for 12 with the president. You can't go 7 for 8, because then they'll start tweeting about you all kinds of nonsense. They need to signal to him that they're 100 percent or 130 percent loyal to him. But they're also signaling to the base that if the baton is going to get passed, they want to be the carrier of that baton. I don't think that's possible, by the way. It's a personality cult. So once he leaves office, I think a lot of that base fractures."
Breaking Banner
George Conway suggests Trump could get impeached again if GOP Senate lets him off the hook
Could President Donald Trump be the first president in American history to get impeached twice?
George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, suggested on Tuesday that Democrats could pursue a second impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump if Republicans in the Senate let the president off the hook.
While reacting to news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) plans to push articles of impeachment by the end of the year while also continuing other investigations into the president next year, Conway said there's nothing stopping Democrats from launching another inquiry should they uncover even more damning proof of presidential misconduct.
Bigeye tuna get ‘modest’ reprieve as fishing nations cut quotas
The world's major fishing nations have agreed "modest" quota cuts for the under-pressure Atlantic Bigeye tuna but critics say more should be done to protect an important food resource.
Scientists warn that unless the catch is reduced, stocks of Thunnus obesus -- especially prized for sashimi in Japan and canned worldwide -- could collapse within years.
A scientific report prepared for last year's failed meeting of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas (ICCAT) showed numbers had plummeted to less than 20 percent of historic levels.
This is only about half what is needed to support a "maximum sustainable yield" -- the largest catch that can be taken without compromising the long-term stability of a species.