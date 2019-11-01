Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP busted for waving ‘deep state’ red flag to cover up Trump’s incompetence

Published

1 min ago

on

In a blunt column for the conservative Bulwark, author Robert Tracinski took both Donald Trump and his most rabid defenders in Congress to the woodshed for blaming whatever bedevils the president on a mysterious “deep state” within the federal government seeking to destroy him.

“Just as ‘fake news’ is the epithet thrown around as a magic formula to justify refusing to pay attention to any fact you don’t like, so too is the ‘deep state’ a magic formula used to justify ignoring the latest evidence of President Trump’s malfeasance in foreign policy,” Tracinski wrote, before explaining, “The formula is simple: wave any and all damaging testimony off as a political hit job by a secret cabal of unelected officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Noting, “When Trump and his supporters use the phrase, it’s just an overdramatic, hair-on-fire way of whining about the mundane fact of bureaucracy,” the author points out that most of Trump’s complaints stem from not being able to get his policies implemented and in many cases the lack of progress can be tied to his own appointees trying to rein in his worst excesses — something ignored by most of his GOP defenders.

“If you look at these claims, they’re really just a complaint that the president has to act through others. He makes decisions, but he has to do so on the basis of information given to him by thousands of lower-level government officials, who are then charged with implementing his decisions,” he wrote, adding, “If Trump is upset that those officials are not responding to him or not telling him what he wants to hear, notice that most of the people he has been complaining about—Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, John Bolton—are people he appointed. So if he feels they have been thwarting him, that is partly because Trump is a bad manager who doesn’t know how to hire people or work with them.”

According to the columnist, when Trump doesn’t get his way with his advisors he grows frustrated and does an “end-run,” such as his ill-advised abandonment of Syrian Kurds, that often end in disaster.

“Trump is so suspicious of the professional staff—many drawn from the State Department and the CIA—and so dismissive of the ‘deep state’ foreign policy establishment, that he usually announces decisions first, and forces the staff to deal with them later,” he explained. “Even if Trump were a far more effective manager, it is still a good thing that a president cannot alter all of the American government every four years to suit his peculiarities. It’s good that Trump can’t do it, it was good that Obama couldn’t do it, and it will be good that Biden or Warren or whoever comes next won’t be able to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any talk about the ‘deep state’ that isn’t an outright conspiracy theory is just a complaint that the president’s whim is not taken as law,” he added before concluding, “Yet that’s exactly how our system is supposed to work.”

You can read the rest here.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Totally false — why did you say that?’ NPR host skewers Trump spokesman for blatant lies about Ukraine call

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Friday got more than he bargained for during an interview with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

During the interview, Gidley tried to claim that President Donald Trump's now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only showed the president's dedication to fighting corruption in countries that receive American aid.

Inskeep then interrupted him and pointed out that the only two "corruption"-related issues that Trump raised on the call were asking for two investigations that would have benefited him politically: A probe into the Crowd Strike DNC server conspiracy theory and an investigation into the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Anti-vaxxer hits Texas mom with ‘horrible racial slur’ and graphic threat over Facebook post

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

A Texas woman promoted vaccinations on Facebook, and was hit with racist death threats against her family.

Aisha Odom, a mother of three from Austin, urged her social media followers to get vaccinated to help protect people like her brother, who has Crohn's disease and cannot receive some immunizations, and she was met with hateful abuse, reported CNN.

"Can we immunize are [sic] babies from becoming ignorant n*****s like you?" another Facebook user sent her through the company's Messenger application. "You uneducated tw*t, here's something you need to learn...How to slice those wrists correctly. Kill yourself, kill your kids, kill your parents, kill them all."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Giuliani also met with Zelensky opponent about Ukraine military aid: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 1, 2019

By

It an effort to hedge his bet over who would win the presidential election in Ukraine, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani met with the opponent of eventual winner Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss military aid at a time when he reportedly was also looking for more business dealings in the country.

According to the Daily Beast, "In late 2018, as he was just starting to look for dirt on the origins of the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling, President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani held a meeting with a top Ukrainian politician many in the administration believed would be the country’s next president."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image