GOP candidate has a bonkers Facebook meltdown after ban for suggesting Ilhan Omar be hanged for treason

Republican congressional candidate Danielle Stella has been banned from Twitter following a comment that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should be “tried for treason and hanged.”
In a Facebook rant, Stella, who is challenging Omar for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, attacked Twitter for the ban, asserting that she only said Omar should only be hanged if it is proven she passed sensitive intelligence to Iran.
“Treason is the only thing mentioned in the constitution for the death penalty, punishable by hanging or firing squad,” wrote Stella. “I did not threaten anyone … I believe all traitors to our Country need to be tried for their many crimes. I’ve been outspoken about HRC crime family, BH0, S0R0S and others as well.”
“The only death threats I’m seeing is from the angry liberal mob where facts don’t matter, only emotion, and you’re somehow thinking you’re righteous by threatening my life, my supporters’ lives, my loved ones lives? No, this is wrong. You are hypocrites,” added Stella. “The angry liberal mob does this frequently to our President Donald J. Trump and his family, and never are held accountable for your hatred, your violence, your many threats, or heinous posts like Kathy Griffin.”
Stella, an ardent Trump supporter who has stated she “100 percent” believes the QAnon conspiracy theory, recently drew national attention after she was arrested this summer for allegedly stealing $2,300 worth of merchandise from a Target. She has denied the charges, claiming she was suffering from a PTSD episode and has no memory of leaving the store with the items, but subsequently missed her court date and faced an arrest warrant.
