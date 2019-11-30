Quantcast
GOP candidate has a bonkers Facebook meltdown after ban for suggesting Ilhan Omar be hanged for treason

2 hours ago

Republican congressional candidate Danielle Stella has been banned from Twitter following a comment that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) should be “tried for treason and hanged.”

In a Facebook rant, Stella, who is challenging Omar for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, attacked Twitter for the ban, asserting that she only said Omar should only be hanged if it is proven she passed sensitive intelligence to Iran.

“Treason is the only thing mentioned in the constitution for the death penalty, punishable by hanging or firing squad,” wrote Stella. “I did not threaten anyone … I believe all traitors to our Country need to be tried for their many crimes. I’ve been outspoken about HRC crime family, BH0, S0R0S and others as well.”

“The only death threats I’m seeing is from the angry liberal mob where facts don’t matter, only emotion, and you’re somehow thinking you’re righteous by threatening my life, my supporters’ lives, my loved ones lives? No, this is wrong. You are hypocrites,” added Stella. “The angry liberal mob does this frequently to our President Donald J. Trump and his family, and never are held accountable for your hatred, your violence, your many threats, or heinous posts like Kathy Griffin.”

Stella, an ardent Trump supporter who has stated she “100 percent” believes the QAnon conspiracy theory, recently drew national attention after she was arrested this summer for allegedly stealing $2,300 worth of merchandise from a Target. She has denied the charges, claiming she was suffering from a PTSD episode and has no memory of leaving the store with the items, but subsequently missed her court date and faced an arrest warrant.


Dutch police arrest Hague knife assault suspect

19 mins ago

November 30, 2019

Dutch police arrested a homeless man on Saturday over a knife assault in a busy shopping street in The Hague which three teenagers were wounded.

The 35-year-old suspect was detained in the centre of the city a day after the stabbing which caused panic as shoppers hunted Black Friday bargains.

Police had earlier said they were investigating "several scenarios" and that it was "too early to speculate" about whether there was a possible terror motive.

The attack happened just hours after a terror suspect stabbed two people to death in London.

"Following the stabbing incident in Grote Marktstraat, a 35-year-old man has just been arrested in the centre of The Hague. The man has no fixed place of residence," police said on Twitter.

GOP ‘cultists’ who think Trump is a better president than Lincoln get buried by stunned MSNBC contributor

33 mins ago

November 30, 2019

During an "Am Joy" appearance on MSNBC, award-winning Miami Herald columnist Leonard Pitts proceeded to stomp all over the beliefs of the 53 percent of Republicans who told a pollster that Donald Trump is a better president than Abraham Lincoln.

Speaking with host Joy Reid, Pitts appeared alternately amused and appalled and said some Trump boosters have 'literally" become part of a cult.

With host Reid asking about the Republican voter poll that showed 53 percent stating Trump is the "better" president, Pitts could only shake his head -- and suggest he'd like to bang it against a wall.

During a quiet holiday week, new evidence of Trump’s financial crimes emerge

2 hours ago

November 30, 2019

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

This was a pleasantly slow holiday week in America, but rarely do seven whole days go by without some new allegations of crimes by the Trump Crime Family.

On Wednesday, ProPublica reported that an analysis of Trump Organization tax and loan documents revealed a gap between the financial information Trump's company reported to lenders when seeking massive loans on Trump's signature Manhattan property and the numbers they handed over to the government when tax-time came around. "The findings," wrote Heather Vogell, "add a third major Trump property to two for which ProPublica revealed similar discrepancies last month."

