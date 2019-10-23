Quantcast
Ilhan Omar’s GOP challenger wanted on arrest warrant after skipping court date

On Wednesday, City Pages reported that Danielle Stella, the Republican challenger to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), faces an arrest warrant after she skipped her court date.

Stella, an avid Trump supporter who has said she “100 percent backs” the QAnon conspiracy theory Trump is trying to take down a world-spanning child sex trafficking ring led by Democrats, was originally arrested this summer on felony theft charges, after she allegedly tried to shoplift 279 items from a Target store, worth around $2,300. Stella has denied the charge, claiming she was suffering a PTSD episode at the time and had no recollection of trying to leave the store with the items.

Ironically, Stella has blasted Minneapolis on the campaign trail as “the crime capital of our country” and said that its crime rate has risen 80 percent since 2017, neither of which is true.

Omar, the first Somali-American woman to be elected to Congress, represents a safely Democratic District in the Twin Cities. One of a group of progressive freshman women of color known as the “Squad,” Omar has become a favorite villain of the right due to her criticism of Israel and conspiracy theories about her family.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
