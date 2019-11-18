GOP ‘increasingly concerned and uncomfortable’ after string of witnesses testify against Trump: CNN’s Gangel

The Republican Party is still publicly sticking by President Donald Trump, but CNN’s Jamie Gangel claims that they’re saying something very different in private.

After watching a video clip of Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) admitting that details about Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine have been “alarming,” CNN’s Brooke Baldwin asked Gangel if that sentiment reflected a broader consensus among Republicans as a whole.

“Republicans are, I am told over and over again, increasingly concerned and uncomfortable,” she said. “These have been such impressive witnesses from the State Department, these career officials, and when the president goes on Twitter and starts to attack them, it makes Republicans very uncomfortable.”

Republicans have told Gangel that they wish they could take away his Twitter account, but they know that’s unlikely to happen. Additionally, she says the president’s attacks on witnesses such as former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch may be hurting them with suburban women voters.

On top of this, says Gangel, Republicans are reluctant to go out on a limb to defend the president when there could be more damning evidence on the way.

“They don’t know what’s coming next,” she explained.

