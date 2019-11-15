GOP lawmaker ducks question after Yovanovitch asks why it was necessary to smear her reputation

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) on Friday got more than he bargained for while questioning former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Toward the end of his questioning, Wenstrup argued that President Donald Trump has the power to hire and dismiss ambassadors as he sees fit in order to enact his preferred foreign policy.

“The president has the right to make their own foreign policy and to make his own decisions, and with that I yield back,” he said.

Yovanovitch, however, was unwilling to let it end there and she asked to supplement her testimony.

“While I obviously don’t dispute that the president has the right to withdraw an ambassador at any time for any reason, but what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation?” she asked Wenstrup.

“Well, I wasn’t asking about that, but thank you very much, ma’am,” he replied.

