GOP lawmaker ducks question after Yovanovitch asks why it was necessary to smear her reputation
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) on Friday got more than he bargained for while questioning former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
Toward the end of his questioning, Wenstrup argued that President Donald Trump has the power to hire and dismiss ambassadors as he sees fit in order to enact his preferred foreign policy.
“The president has the right to make their own foreign policy and to make his own decisions, and with that I yield back,” he said.
Yovanovitch, however, was unwilling to let it end there and she asked to supplement her testimony.
“While I obviously don’t dispute that the president has the right to withdraw an ambassador at any time for any reason, but what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation?” she asked Wenstrup.
“Well, I wasn’t asking about that, but thank you very much, ma’am,” he replied.
Watch the video below.
GOP lawmaker ducks question after Yovanovitch asks why it was necessary to smear her reputation
Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) on Friday got more than he bargained for while questioning former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.
Toward the end of his questioning, Wenstrup argued that President Donald Trump has the power to hire and dismiss ambassadors as he sees fit in order to enact his preferred foreign policy.
"The president has the right to make their own foreign policy and to make his own decisions, and with that I yield back," he said.
Yovanovitch, however, was unwilling to let it end there and she asked to supplement her testimony.
"While I obviously don't dispute that the president has the right to withdraw an ambassador at any time for any reason, but what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation?" she asked Wenstrup.
Commentary
Trump’s impeachment is a pivotal moment in our history but the press still covers it like a horse race
I wrote yesterday that political journalists’ pervasive cynicism led to some odd analyses concluding that Wednesday’s first day of public impeachment hearings had been a dull affair, and how this narrative ultimately benefited Donald Trump. The following post adds to that piece.
Only those blinded by cynicism or partisanship could view the impeachment of Donald Trump as anything but a profoundly dramatic and potentially pivotal moment in our country’s history.
Breaking Banner
Fox News viewers freak out on Bret Baier for criticizing Trump and calling Yovanovitch ‘sympathetic’
Fox News host Bret Baier -- and his colleague John Roberts -- infuriated Fox News viewers who follow their Twitter feeds for praising the performance of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch during her House impeachment testimony while they also condemned Donald Trump for attacking her as she spoke.
According to Roberts in his tweet, "Wow....this is really unprecedented. @realDonaldTrump and Amb Yovanovitch are talking to each other in real time through @Twitter and Television... Something I never thought I would ever see."