Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP lawmaker face-plants badly on CNN when grilled over Trump asking for foreign help against political opponents

Published

2 mins ago

on

An interview with Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) turned contentious on Sunday morning when CNN host Victor Blackwell asked him if he approved of Donald Trump asking foreign leaders for dirt on political opponents.

With Reed saying he was happy that the impeachment inquiry was going to go public — despite voting against it last week — Blackwell asked him about a key part of the hearing: Trump’s Ukraine phone call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked, if he thought it was okay for the president to “pressure a foreign leader to get information that would benefit him politically in exchange for military aid,” Reed ducked the question.

“So when we talk about impeachment, it’s high crimes, treason, subject to the penalty of death,” Reed offered. “Now oversight, that is something Congress should be doing. We have been encouraging Congress to take back its role and responsibility. We need leadership in Congress to do what Congress should do, what the Founding Fathers envisioned us doing rather than playing politics.”

“I’m asking a separate question,” host Blackwell pressed. “Do you think it’s okay what the president did? Do you think it’s okay for any president to pressure a foreign leader for political dirt in exchange for military aid that was approved by Congress?”

“That is not what I see in the evidence,” Reed parried. “What I see is the president of the United States asking about dealings of a sitting vice president, Joe Biden, and making sure that taxpayer dollars are not going to corrupt a nation. That is how I see the evidence and that is where I don’t think this is as an impeachable offense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After host Blackwell read comments made by acting White House chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney admitting that the Trump Ukraine phone-call included a quid pro quo, Reed once again refused to address the issue. and attacked Biden instead.

As the two talked over each other, Reed kept knocking aside Blackwell’s recitations of fact, insisting over and over again, “That’s your interpretation.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker face-plants badly on CNN when grilled over Trump asking foreign help against political opponents

Published

1 min ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

An interview with Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) turned contentious on Sunday morning when CNN host Victor Blackwell asked him if he approved of Donald Trump asking foreign leaders for dirt on political opponents.

With Reed saying he was happy that the impeachment inquiry was going to go public -- despite voting against it last week -- Blackwell asked him about a key part of the hearing: Trump's Ukraine phone call.

Asked, if he thought it was okay for the president to "pressure a foreign leader to get information that would benefit him politically in exchange for military aid," Reed ducked the question.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Crypto-currencies and criminality: myth or reality?

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

The recent bust of a worldwide international paedophile ring using Bitcoin payments highlighted one of the key fears surrounding crypto-currencies -- their use by criminals.

Social networking giant Facebook is keen to get in on the act by launching a digital currency called Libra.

But US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has aired his ongoing opposition to the move, saying many concerns remained unresolved, including "the issue of money laundering".

Despite tighter regulations and increased vigilance by the authorities, illegal activities related to virtual currencies remained "significant", Madeleine Kennedy, from the research firm Chainalysis, told AFP.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Australia win the inaugural ‘Ashes’ of jousting against England

Published

44 mins ago

on

November 3, 2019

By

Australia and England took their storied sports rivalry to another level, and another century, this weekend as the two nations faced off in a jousting tournament, won by the Australian side Sunday.

Dubbed the "Ashes" of jousting -- a reference to the historic cricket Test matches between the two countries -- three Australian "knights" bested a trio of English counterparts over two days of competition in a small town in rural Victoria state.

Dressed head-to-toe in medieval-style armour an mounted on steeds sporting skirts in team colours, the competitors charged one another on opposite sides of a barrier, scoring points if they could break their wooden lances against the opponent's torso -- one point for a broken lance, three points if it shatters.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image