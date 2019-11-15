GOP lawmaker mocked after whining Adam Schiff wouldn’t let her break impeachment hearing rules

During the public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump this Friday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) attempted to direct a line of questions to former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, but was interrupted by Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who informed Devin Nunes (R-CA) that “under the house resolute 660, you are not allowed to yield time except to minority counsel.”

As Stefanik continued to try to speak, Schiff repeatedly cut her off. “The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said as he swung the gavel. “You’re not recognized.”

“This is the fifth time you’ve interrupted members of Congress — duly elected members of Congress,” Stefanik protested.

Minutes later, Stefanik took to Twitter to complain about Schiff’s actions.

“Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans,” she tweeted along with a video clip of the exchange. “His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship.”

Once again, Adam Schiff flat out REFUSES to let duly elected Members of Congress ask questions to the witness, simply because we are Republicans. His behavior is unacceptable and he continues to abuse his Chairmanship. Watch 📺👇 pic.twitter.com/qm9Uj8tiHO — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

But people in the comment thread beneath her tweet pointed out that Schiff was just enforcing the rules:

“WHY WONT THIS MEAN MAN LET ME BREAK THE RULES THAT I AGREED TO LIKE I WANT WAAAaah” — Adam Nathaniel Peck (@adamnpeck) November 15, 2019

Not b/c you’re repubs, it’s because RULES. I know your party has lost respect for the rule of law but Schiff and the Dems haven’t. Rules say Nunes or GOP counsel ONLY during 45 min segment. Period. Stop lying to people not paying attn close enough to know you’re out of order. — Chaena (@lovely_chae) November 15, 2019

Following rules and laws seems to be tough for the GOP. — (((bmac)))🏳️‍🌈”I will be the hero” Rudy G (@Brian_McKee) November 15, 2019

It’s not because you’re a Republican. If Schiff had tried the same stunt—giving counsel’s time to another Dem—Nunes could have objected because it violated the hearing’s rules. You know this. Nunes knows this. This stunt was done just so you could post this whiny tweet. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 15, 2019

You need to go back and learn Parliamentary Procedures. Yes the Chairman interrupts you so many times because you are not following the rules. Nunes had no right to turn his time over to you. He could only give his time to the staff attorney. My high school students know that. — Ann (@annfurek) November 15, 2019

To read up on the resolution Schiff was referring to, click here.