GOP lawmakers expect Jim Jordan to turn impeachment hearings into a spectacle: ‘You want your best contributors for showtime’

Public hearings will begin this week in the House impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump will be watching closely.

The president’s Republican allies plan on countering the public phase of the investigation by calling their own witnesses and turning the televised hearings into a spectacle, reported Politico.

That’s why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) temporarily assigned Rep. Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee, where lawmakers expect he will help create a circus atmosphere during the hearings.

“Jim Jordan has been on the front lines in the fight for fairness and truth,” McCarthy said in his official statement. “His addition will ensure more accountability and transparency in this sham process.”

But GOP lawmakers believe Jordan, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, will deliver Trump’s message and serve to distract from the testimony.

“You want your best contributors for ‘showtime.’ Driving public opinion is key to many — on both sides of the aisle,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Jordan is definitely a showman.”