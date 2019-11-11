Quantcast
GOP lawmakers expect Jim Jordan to turn impeachment hearings into a spectacle: ‘You want your best contributors for showtime’

Published

1 min ago

on

Public hearings will begin this week in the House impeachment inquiry — and President Donald Trump will be watching closely.

The president’s Republican allies plan on countering the public phase of the investigation by calling their own witnesses and turning the televised hearings into a spectacle, reported Politico.

That’s why House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) temporarily assigned Rep. Jordan (R-OH) to the House Intelligence Committee, where lawmakers expect he will help create a circus atmosphere during the hearings.

“Jim Jordan has been on the front lines in the fight for fairness and truth,” McCarthy said in his official statement. “His addition will ensure more accountability and transparency in this sham process.”

But GOP lawmakers believe Jordan, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, will deliver Trump’s message and serve to distract from the testimony.

“You want your best contributors for ‘showtime.’ Driving public opinion is key to many — on both sides of the aisle,” one GOP lawmaker said. “Jordan is definitely a showman.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
David Cay Johnston explains how Trump’s trade tariffs are really a tax on his base

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Candidate Donald Trump railed against America’s chronic trade deficits, vowing to eliminate them if he became president.

So, how’s Trump doing? Awful. Trade deficits are growing on his watch.

The overall trade deficit in September was 21% larger than during his first full month in office.

In 2016, under President Barak Obama, America imported $502.9 billion more in goods and services than it sold in exports.

In 2018, under Trump, that ballooned to $627.7 billion, an increase of $124.7 billion, and the deficit is on pace to run even deeper in 2019. For the nine months ending in September, the overall trade deficit was $481.3 billion, up $24.8 billion for the same period of 2018.

‘Pompeo rolled his eyes’: Impeachment testimony shows top Trump officials worried about Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

Top officials under President Donald Trump expressed concern about Rudy Giuliani's back-channel diplomatic contacts with Ukraine, but it's not clear anyone did anything to push back on those efforts.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton were each aware of Giuliani's contacts, according to testimony in the impeachment inquiry, but no witnesses have shown either did anything to limit the president's personal attorney, reported Bloomberg.

Trump falsely accuses Adam Schiff of releasing ‘doctored’ impeachment hearings transcripts

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Monday launched a bizarre new attack on the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry when he falsely accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) of releasing "doctored" transcripts of witnesses.

"Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts," the president wrote on Twitter. "We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer."

The president then suggested that members of the GOP release their own transcripts, which would presumably require them to falsify witness testimony.

"Republicans should put out their own transcripts!" the president said. "Schiff must testify as to why he MADE UP a statement from me, and read it to all!"

