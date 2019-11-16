GOP’s impeachment ‘game plan’ fell apart after Trump’s Yovanovitch tweet and now they’re unsure how to defend him: Politico reporter
On CNN Saturday, Politico’s Melanie Zanona noted that President Donald Trump’s decision to attack former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in a tweet while she was testifying to Congress not only risks another article of impeachment — it is also leaving his Republican allies unable to defend his behavior.
“Melanie, it’s hard to know what all independent and undecided voters might be thinking, but I had a guest on earlier who made a powerful point, in that some voters might be looking at the pattern of how the president describes particularly powerful women, and he would call her bad news and she had such an esteemed reputation,” said anchor Fredricka Wilson.
“Right, and this plays exactly into Democrats’ hands. It makes her more of a martyr,” said Zanona. “This is what Republicans did not want to happen. They had huddled in the basement. They weren’t going to go after her and attack her credibility as a witness. They wanted to praise her and thank her for her service. So privately, Republicans were dumbfounded that he would tweet in the middle of this hearing. Some of the Republicans wouldn’t even answer questions about it. I had one lawmaker on the committee, a Republican, John Ratcliffe, I tried asking him about it and he faked a phone call to avoid talking to me about this. It shows how difficult a spot Republicans are in.”
“Melanie, you said you’ve reached out to Republicans defending the president’s attacks on Yovanovitch, her claims of this smear campaign. In your view, does this show that some Republicans may be rethinking their defense of the president on this?”
“I think they’re rethinking a lot of their defenses,” said Zanona. “We’ve seen each one of their defenses has crumbled under the weight of this. They’ve tried to mention he was just trying to root out corruption in Ukraine. We have witness after witness saying he was focused on investigations. They’ve tried to say that most of these witnesses are secondhand accounts, they don’t have firsthand knowledge. Now we have another potential witness who is saying he directly heard Trump’s voice talking about these investigations … They don’t have a whole lot of good options here.”
Watch below:
More female Republicans will lose in 2020 as 'misogynist' Trump wages a 'war on women': Ex-GOP candidate
President Donald Trump's actions will harm female Republicans at the ballot box in 2020, according to a former GOP counsel for the House Oversight Committee.
Sophia Nelson, who ran for Congress as a Republican, made her argument in The Daily Beast.
"Donald Trump has attacked so many women in so many ways for their looks, their age, or their position it can be hard to keep track," Nelson wrote. "But the president took his attacks on strong, accomplished and independent women even further in his attacks on his own U.S. ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that 'the former ambassador from the United States, the woman, was bad news.' That was in the now infamous phone call that led to the impeachment hearings that began this week, and Friday, in the middle of Yovanovitch's testimony there, he tweeted that 'everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.'"
Trump's hearsay defense goes out the window as House Intel releases transcripts of two first-hand witnesses
The House Intelligence Committee released two new transcripts on Saturday from first-hand witnesses who were on the line for President Donald Trup's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The transcripts are from the depositions of Deputy Assistant to the President Timothy Morrison and Vice President Pence's special adviser on Europe and Russia, Jennifer Williams.
The chairs of the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight committees released a joint statement on the testimony.
"The testimony released today shows that President Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky immediately set off alarm bells throughout the White House. Both witnesses provided the Committees with first-hand accounts after personally listening to the call in the White House Situation Room," the chairs said.
