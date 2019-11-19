GOP’s impeachment witness Kurt Volker tosses Giuliani under the bus – and makes a damning update to his testimony

Ambassador Kurt Volker offered explosive testimony in his opening statement before the House Intelligence Committee.

Volker, the former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations, was a witness requested by House Republicans.

On live television, Volker both threw Rudy Giuliani under the bus — and poked a major hole in one of the right-wing conspiracy theories about former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Volker — who is a Republican witness — will say that he told Giuliani ‘it is not credible to me that former Vice President Biden would have been influenced in any way by financial or personal motives’ — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) November 19, 2019

Volker says in his lone in-person meeting w/ Giuliani, he rejected Giuliani’s (and Pres. Trump’s) VP Biden theory: pic.twitter.com/cq3PWCus3p — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) November 19, 2019

NEWS: Kurt Volker amends his closed-door testimony. He now does not dispute that military aid was linked to Ukraine announcing investigations, but he asserts he didn’t know that at the time and that it only became clear to him after his Oct. 3 deposition. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Sondland "made a generic comment about investigations." "I think all of us thought it was inappropriate; the conversation did not continue & the meeting concluded," Volker said. — K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurt Volker – a witness requested by Republicans – is not giving the opening statement they were probably hoping for. “The accusation that Vice President Biden acted inappropriately didn’t seem at all credible to me.” pic.twitter.com/Ibdo5J6D4O — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Volker is just burying Giuliani as a conspiracy nut. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 19, 2019

Volker says the campaign against Ambassador Yovanovitch were clearly not credible, and says it was the same with questions raised by Lutsenko about Vice President Biden — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Volker, a witness that GOP lawmakers requested, now says Sondland raised investigations in July 10 meeting and deemed it "inappropriate," showered Vice President Biden with praise as an "honorable man", and called Giuliani's push for investigating Biden a "conspiracy theory." — Jacqueline Alemany (@JaxAlemany) November 19, 2019

Volker sounding much more favorable to the Democrats’ argument. The questioning should be interesting. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) November 19, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Note that not even the witnesses requested by Republicans are saying anything close to Trump's "perfect call" assessment. https://t.co/6J6IgTgl9g — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 19, 2019

Volker says that he now recognizes that asking for an investigation of Burisma, which would've been "unremarkable," as asking for an investigation into the Bidens, which is "unacceptable."

The question is how he can claim he missed that obvious implication for so long. pic.twitter.com/yZSPYGtvCj — The Moscow Project (@moscow_project) November 19, 2019