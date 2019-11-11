GOP’s Marsha Blackburn roasted for invoking ‘Jesus’ to bash Trump impeachment — but actually quoting Shakespeare instead
Far-right white evangelicals have been insisting that God himself sent Donald Trump to govern the United States, and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee joined them in opposing Trump’s impeachment when — in an absurd tweet posted on Sunday — she invoked Jesus’ name to make her argument.
Responding to a November 10 tweet by attorney Mark Zaid (who represents the Ukraine whistleblower), Blackburn asserted, “A 3-year, coordinated effort has been underway to remove @realDonaldTrump from office. Jesus warned us — watch out for the lawyers.”
But Twitter users have been pointing out that the comment about lawyers that Blackburn drew attention to didn’t come from Jesus but rather, from William Shakespeare — who lived long after New Testament times. Shakespeare was born in England in 1564 and died in 1616 at the age of 52.
Steve Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas, saw Blackburn’s tweet and responded, “It wasn’t Jesus who ‘warned us’ about the lawyers; it was Shakespeare, in Henry IV, Part II. Second, his point was that lawyers are an obstacle to a ruler who wants to consolidate government power and undermine the rule of law. Sound like anyone you know?”
A 3-year, coordinated effort has been underway to remove @realDonaldTrump from office.
Jesus warned us — watch out for the lawyers. https://t.co/GqBBPOL9iw
— Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) November 10, 2019
Jesus warned us against people like you, Marsha.
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) November 11, 2019
Political blogger Charles P. Pierce also called Blackburn out, tweeting, “Senator, don’t bring Jesus into this mess to defend the most obvious heathen the country ever has elected.” And @d_mccarthy37 chastised Blackburn, “Keep telling yourself Jesus would be cool with bribery and extortion.”
@CLRo777 asserted, “Jesus warned us, watch out for the money changers. Know your bible, Marsha.” And @draiochta14 pointed out that Trump has plenty of lawyers supporting him — for example, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.
That was Shakespeare. I think it was Jesus who warned us about the Republicans.
— Lisa Glass (@LMplusG) November 11, 2019
No he did not. Not once.
But he did warn of those who put material wealth before caring for your fellow man. More than once.
— Just My Thoughts (@4yourdog) November 11, 2019
Senator — don’t bring Jesus into this mess to defend the most obvious heathen the country ever has elected. Jesus has enough trouble.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 11, 2019
With all due respect, Senator, it was not Jesus, but a character named Dick the Butcher from Shakespeare’s Henry VI pt. 2 who said “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” And the context is really important.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/tig5hWdTrn
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) November 11, 2019
Now 67, Blackburn served in the Tennessee State Senate from 1999-2003 before serving 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Blackburn was first elected to the U.S. Senate in the 2018 midterms, defeating Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen.
