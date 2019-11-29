Quantcast
Connect with us

Greta Thunberg inspires hundreds of thousands of climate change protesters across Europe and Asia

Published

1 min ago

on

Tens of thousands of protesters, primarily in Europe and Asia, hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against global warming, hoping to raise pressure on world leaders days before a UN climate summit.

Carrying signs that read “One planet, one fight” and “The sea is rising, so must we”, thousands flocked to Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate for the latest “Fridays for Future” protest inspired by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

In total, about 630,000 people demonstrated across more than 500 cities in Germany, the Fridays for Future movement said.

In Hamburg alone, some 30,000 mainly young people gathered and another 17,000 congregated in Munich to voice alarm at rising temperatures, police said.

Thunberg, meanwhile, was on a boat sailing across the Atlantic, but tweeted a photo of herself holding a sign that said “School strike for climate.”

Rallies took place across Europe, although on a smaller scale than during September’s wave of “climate strikes” when organisers said some four million people filled city streets around the world.

Approximately 1,700 turned out in Madrid, the host city of next week’s 12-day COP25 conference, which aims to encourage governments to increase their commitments to cut emissions and combat climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

In France, climate activists focused their anger on the “Black Friday” sales bonanza with protesters blocking a distribution centre of online retail giant Amazon outside Paris and others near Lyon and Lille.

Protesters in Paris also formed a human chain at La Defense shopping mall that prevented people from reaching stores, to highlight the climate costs of consumerism.

The Dutch branch of “Fridays for Future” said demos were taking place in around 15 cities, culminating in an evening march in Amsterdam where protesters would observe a moment’s silence for victims of the climate crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several hundred young people also took to the streets of Lisbon, where Thunberg is expected to arrive shortly before making her way to Madrid.

Turnout was low in the United States and Canada, with the protest taking place during the American Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A demonstration in Washington drew about 50 people, another in New York had 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s important to keep showing up, keep being out there and talking to people about how this is not a problem that can go away, unless we address it head-on,” said 24-year-old Frank Fritz in Washington.

New York police arrested 23 anti-consumerism protesters who staged a sit-in outside Macy’s department store.

In Montreal, environmental groups distributed second-hand clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are trying to create an eco-responsible movement against mass consumption, so we are giving away clothes for free to encourage people to consume less,” protester Germain Desloges told AFP.

Toxic smoke

The latest round of global climate demonstrations kicked off in bushfire-ravaged Australia, where hundreds rallied outside the Sydney offices of the Liberal party.

The target of their ire was Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said earlier this month the suggestion that “individual actions of Australia” had an impact on the fires “doesn’t bear up to credible scientific evidence”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our government’s inaction on the climate crisis has supercharged bushfires,” said school strike leader Shiann Broderick, as Sydney was once again enveloped in toxic smoke from the fires.

Australia, with a population of almost 25 million, has low carbon emissions compared with the planet’s biggest polluters but is one of the world’s leading coal exporters.

Protests also took place in Tokyo, where hundreds marched through the teeming Shinjuku district.

“I feel a sense of crisis because almost no one in Japan is interested,” said 19-year-old student Mio Ishida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was really inspired by Greta’s actions.”

Missed targets

In Delhi, about 50 school and college students marched to the environment ministry in the world’s most polluted capital, carrying placards and chanting slogans demanding that the government declare a climate emergency.

“This is about doing something that you believe in,” said 23-year-old Saumya Chowdhury. “We want the government to acknowledge this and have a conversation on this issue with people.”

India is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some 200 nations are meeting in the Spanish capital from Monday for talks on finalising the “rulebook” for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, which becomes operational in 2021.

Scientists have warned that efforts to cap warming to 1.5 Celsius are failing and that carbon emissions — which are on the rise — would need to fall 7.6 percent a year to meet the target.

The United Nations has reported that greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year.

The UN has also warned that global temperatures are on track to rise almost 4 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, which could make some places virtually uninhabitable.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The president cheated in the 2020 election’: Obama lawyer says ‘this looks like an organized crime enterprise’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

President Barack Obama's former acting Solicitor General explained the impeachment inquiry as President Donald Trump cheating in the 2020 election campaign.

Neal Katyal was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on "Deadline: White House" on Friday. Katyal is the author of the new book Impeach: The Case Against Donald Trump.

"Neal, one of the things that's so stark and the three of us watched every minute of the testimony, but even if you just caught the highlights on the local news, it's clear that everybody knew something was wrong," Wallace said. "John Bolton, the National Security Adviser, called it a drug deal and described Rudy Giuliani as someone who was going to explode on everybody."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Knifeman murders two in terror attack on the London Bridge

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

A man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device knifed two people to death in a terror attack on Friday before being shot dead by police on London Bridge.

Three more people were injured in the stabbing spree which revived memories of a three-man attack on London Bridge two years ago that killed eight people.

Footage on Twitter filmed by eyewitnesses showed a scrum of people tackling the suspect on the ground before specialist armed officers arrived and fired as he made to get up.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised those onlookers who risked their own safety to try to disarm the suspect before the police arrived.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

There’s no evidence Trump’s September 9 ‘no quid pro quo’ conversation with Sondland ever happened — and that could prove far worse for the president

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 29, 2019

By

With the abundance of testimony presented during the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, House Democrats have been trying to demonstrate there was a “quid pro quo” between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump supporters have been using some of Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony to defend the president, including a conservation in which Trump told Sondland he didn’t want a “quid pro quo.” But Jerry Lambe, on Law & Crime, notes that according to reports from Just Security on November 29 and the Washington Post on November 27, there is no evidence to prove that a September 9 Trump/Sondland phone conversation ever took place.

Continue Reading
 
 