HBO’s Bill Maher hilariously burns down GOP’s Jim Jordan for his ‘Red Bull and crystal meth’ fueled impeachment antics

HBO Real Time host Bill Maher got off a series of devastating shots at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his opening monologue Friday night, mocking his demeanor when he appears on House panels and joking that the Republican Party keeps him caged otherwise, living on “Red Bull and crystal meth.”

Noting the lawmaker never wears a jacket, and quipping he’s the guy who asks people to hold his jacket so he can get into a fight, Maher said, “I believe the Republicans keep him in a cage, feed him Red Bull and crystal meth, then shoot his ass with steroids and unleash him on the hearing room.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maher went on to describe Jordan’s legal troubles after being accused of witnessing sexual abuse at Ohio State when he served as wrestling coach there — which Jordan has denied seeing — with Maher saying his inability to see a crime when it’s in front of him makes him the perfect defender of Donald Trump.

Watch below: