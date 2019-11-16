HBO’s Bill Maher hilariously burns down GOP’s Jim Jordan for his ‘Red Bull and crystal meth’ fueled impeachment antics

HBO Real Time host Bill Maher got off a series of devastating shots at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) in his opening monologue Friday night, mocking his demeanor when he appears on House panels and joking that the Republican Party keeps him caged otherwise, living on “Red Bull and crystal meth.”
Noting the lawmaker never wears a jacket, and quipping he’s the guy who asks people to hold his jacket so he can get into a fight, Maher said, “I believe the Republicans keep him in a cage, feed him Red Bull and crystal meth, then shoot his ass with steroids and unleash him on the hearing room.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Maher went on to describe Jordan’s legal troubles after being accused of witnessing sexual abuse at Ohio State when he served as wrestling coach there — which Jordan has denied seeing — with Maher saying his inability to see a crime when it’s in front of him makes him the perfect defender of Donald Trump.
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
New testimony from State Department employee David Holmes given to the House Intelligence Committee on Friday in closed session confirmed a previous revelation that he had overheard President Donald Trump on a phone call discussing Ukrainian investigations, CNN reported.
Ambassador Bill Taylor had testifed Wednesday that Holmes, his aide, had overheard Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland speak to Trump on the phone in a restaurant on July 26, the day after the president's infamous phone call with Ukraine that sparked the impeachment.